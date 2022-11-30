Vin Diesel Joins Goddaughter Meadow To Honor Best Friend & Father Paul Walker 9 Years After His Death
It's been a long nine years without you, Paul Walker.
Meadow Walker, Vin Diesel and endless other Fast & Furious fans remembered, honored and celebrated the famed actor's life on the anniversary of his death, Wednesday, November 30.
Vin payed tribute to his dear friend ahead of time, as he took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 29, with a sweet throwback photo of the dynamic duo. "Nine years… love you and miss you," the 55-year-old expressed of his late costar.
Heartbroken fans quickly flooded the father-of-three's comments section with an outpour of kind words for the award-winning-actor, who was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 40 back in 2013.
"I can’t believe it’s nine years. He will always be in our hearts ❤️❤️🚙," wrote one admirer of the adored celebrity, while another added, "It went by infinitely fast, you will always be loved B. 🤍 Take care of everyone wherever you are watching over us!"
On Wednesday afternoon, Meadow, Paul's only child, shared a touching photograph of the father-daughter duo, stating, "9 years without you. I love you so much my angel."
The heartwarming image portrayed Paul and Meadow as a young girl at a bowling alley as her dad helped her guide the ball down the lane.
Following Paul's death, Vin has continued to carry out the legacy of his beloved friend and remains close to his goddaughter, Meadow.
The model, 24, shares a special bond with her godfather that she even presented him with the honor of walking Meadow down the aisle at her wedding last October.
In addition to the important role Vin played on Meadow's wedding day, Paul's brother Cody previously acknowledged how much the late star's family appreciates the XXX actor's efforts to consistently pay tribute to his precious pal.
"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it's gone. It's gotten so crazy. It's a wild, wild ride at this point," Cody explained to TMZ last year.
"I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character," the actor — who stood in for the character of Brian O'Conner for his final scenes of Furious 7 following his brother's death — said. "They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started."