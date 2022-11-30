Vin Diesel Joins Goddaughter Meadow To Honor Best Friend & Father Paul Walker 9 Years After His Death

Vin payed tribute to his dear friend ahead of time, as he took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 29, with a sweet throwback photo of the dynamic duo. "Nine years… love you and miss you," the 55-year-old expressed of his late costar.

Heartbroken fans quickly flooded the father-of-three's comments section with an outpour of kind words for the award-winning-actor, who was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 40 back in 2013.

"I can’t believe it’s nine years. He will always be in our hearts ❤️❤️🚙," wrote one admirer of the adored celebrity, while another added, "It went by infinitely fast, you will always be loved B. 🤍 Take care of everyone wherever you are watching over us!"