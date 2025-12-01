Jordana Brewster Shows Off Her Long Legs in Lacy Sheer Tights: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Something sultry is brewing for this action star. Jordana Brewster, 45, flaunted her long legs in sheer black tights on Wednesday, November 26. The actress sat pretty in a plush white chair as she donned lace and polka dot-adorned, see-through tights. She complemented her outfit with a beige sweater, black booties and chunky gold hoop earrings.

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster dressed up for a racy mirror selfie.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Brewster crossed her legs as she sat on the ground, wearing a black tank top and leggings. She glanced off to a side, with an illuminated candle and a stack of books positioned behind her. The star also posed for a selfie on the subway with husband Mason Morfit. The businessman sported a blue button-down shirt and gray puffer coat, while his wife rocked a black fur jacket. Brewster concluded her Instagram carousel with a close-up of her black ballet flats and gray socks. She left her post captionless as Bebel Gilberto’s live performance of “Creep” played in the background.

Jordana Brewster Fawns Over Husband Mason Morfit

Source: MEGA Jordana Brewster is married to Mason Morfit.

The Fast and Furious star has been spending time lately with her husband and two sons from her previous marriage to Andrew Form. "We complement each other in that we’re both nerds, very emotional and yet we love organization," she gushed of the finance CEO in a previous interview. "We gravitate toward the same things. We’ve taught each other a lot." Brewster also noted, "I fell in love with someone who is truly a partner and now we have an extended family. He has four kids; I’ve got two. I see how much I’m growing and changing within that new structure because I feel completely supported and completely held and it’s also allowing me to live in my power."

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster shares two sons with her ex.

The star started dating Morfit after he had already been separated from his ex for two years. "We reconnected once I was separated and that was that,” she explained. “But I always thought he was very handsome and charming and smart from a distance."

Jordana Brewster Moved on Quickly From Ex Andrew Form

Source: @jordanabrewster/Instagram Jordana Brewster was previously married to Andrew Form.