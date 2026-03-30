Joseph Duggar Bombshell: Disgraced Star Released From Arkansas Jail 9 Days After Child Molestation Arrest
March 30 2026, Updated 12:42 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar is no longer being held at an Arkansas detention facility.
The 19 Kids and Counting star, 31, was released from jail after being arrested for child molestation on March 18.
According to a new report, Duggar is no longer in custody as of Friday, March 27, per the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Duggar allegedly molested a 9-year-old child during a trip to Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2020.
"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the Bay County Sheriff's Office revealed. "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology.”
The now-14-year-old’s father addressed Duggar, and the reality star “allegedly admitted his actions to [him] and Tontitown detectives."
In a phone call with his wife, Kendra, from Washington County Detention Facility, he revealed that he spent “23 hours of the day” in solitary confinement.
"I've been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," he said. "I'm in solitary…pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night.”
- '19 Kids and Counting' Star Joseph Duggar Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl on Vacation
- Joseph Duggar Arrested After Accuser's Father Got Him to Confess on Phone Call With Police: Affidavit
- Joseph Duggar Tells Wife Kendra He's Stuck in Solitary Confinement and Is Struggling to Sleep in Prison Phone Call
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kendra Duggar Was Also Arrested
A few days after her husband was taken into police custody, Kendra was also arrested and charged with four second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four second-degree counts of false imprisonment.
"After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source told Us Weekly on March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it's evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
As OK! previously reported, she was released less than 24 hours after her arrest on a $1,470 bond.
Joy-Anna Duggar Reacts to Joseph's Arrest
Joseph's sister Joy-Anna Duggar expressed her horror and disgust at the situation in an Instagram Story on Thursday, March 26.
"What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused," she said. "I have been a wreck this week and am taking time to process. I have a few pre-filmed commitments that I have to post, but I will be taking some much-needed time with my family. Thank you for your prayers."