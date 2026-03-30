or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Joseph Duggar
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Joseph Duggar Bombshell: Disgraced Star Released From Arkansas Jail 9 Days After Child Molestation Arrest

Photo of Joseph Duggar
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar was released from jail in Arkansas nine days after being arrested for child molestation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 30 2026, Updated 12:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Duggar is no longer being held at an Arkansas detention facility.

The 19 Kids and Counting star, 31, was released from jail after being arrested for child molestation on March 18.

According to a new report, Duggar is no longer in custody as of Friday, March 27, per the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Joseph Duggar was arrested for child molestation.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar was arrested for child molestation.

Duggar allegedly molested a 9-year-old child during a trip to Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2020.

"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the Bay County Sheriff's Office revealed. "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Joseph Duggar spent 'a lot of time reading' in jail.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar spent 'a lot of time reading' in jail.

The now-14-year-old’s father addressed Duggar, and the reality star “allegedly admitted his actions to [him] and Tontitown detectives."

In a phone call with his wife, Kendra, from Washington County Detention Facility, he revealed that he spent “23 hours of the day” in solitary confinement.

"I've been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," he said. "I'm in solitary…pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night.”

MORE ON:
Joseph Duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Duggar Was Also Arrested

Image of Kendra Duggar spoke to her husband on the phone in jail.
Source: MEGA

Kendra Duggar spoke to her husband on the phone in jail.

A few days after her husband was taken into police custody, Kendra was also arrested and charged with four second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four second-degree counts of false imprisonment.

"After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source told Us Weekly on March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it's evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."

As OK! previously reported, she was released less than 24 hours after her arrest on a $1,470 bond.

Joy-Anna Duggar Reacts to Joseph's Arrest

Image of Kendra Duggar was in jail for less than 24 hours.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar was in jail for less than 24 hours.

Joseph's sister Joy-Anna Duggar expressed her horror and disgust at the situation in an Instagram Story on Thursday, March 26.

"What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused," she said. "I have been a wreck this week and am taking time to process. I have a few pre-filmed commitments that I have to post, but I will be taking some much-needed time with my family. Thank you for your prayers."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.