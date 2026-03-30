Joseph Duggar Bombshell: Disgraced Star Released From Arkansas Jail 9 Days After Child Molestation Arrest

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Joseph Duggar is no longer being held at an Arkansas detention facility. The 19 Kids and Counting star, 31, was released from jail after being arrested for child molestation on March 18. According to a new report, Duggar is no longer in custody as of Friday, March 27, per the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar was arrested for child molestation.

Duggar allegedly molested a 9-year-old child during a trip to Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2020. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the Bay County Sheriff's Office revealed. "The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology.”

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar spent 'a lot of time reading' in jail.

The now-14-year-old’s father addressed Duggar, and the reality star “allegedly admitted his actions to [him] and Tontitown detectives." In a phone call with his wife, Kendra, from Washington County Detention Facility, he revealed that he spent “23 hours of the day” in solitary confinement. "I've been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," he said. "I'm in solitary…pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night.”

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Kendra Duggar Was Also Arrested

Source: MEGA Kendra Duggar spoke to her husband on the phone in jail.

A few days after her husband was taken into police custody, Kendra was also arrested and charged with four second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four second-degree counts of false imprisonment. "After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source told Us Weekly on March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it's evidence that she wrongly detains her kids." As OK! previously reported, she was released less than 24 hours after her arrest on a $1,470 bond.

Joy-Anna Duggar Reacts to Joseph's Arrest

Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Kendra Duggar was in jail for less than 24 hours.