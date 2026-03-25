or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Joseph Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Joseph Duggar's Young Accuser Details 'Several Incidents of Sexual Abuse' That Allegedly Occurred When She Was 9: Affidavit

Photo of Joseph Duggar
Source: mega

The minor alleged Joseph Duggar started abusing her in 2020.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The minor who accused Joseph Duggar of sexually abusing her when she was 9 years old shared terrible details about how he first started allegedly grooming her in 2020.

According to an affidavit, the girl, now 14, alleged there were "several incidents of sexual abuse" when they were both on vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Things Escalated After the Vacation

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The girl who accused Joseph Duggar of sexual abuse said there were 'several incidents.'
Source: tlc

The girl who accused Joseph Duggar of sexual abuse said there were 'several incidents.'

Duggar — who was 25 at the time and on a trip with then-pregnant wife Kendra Duggar — "asked [the 9-year-old] to sit on his lap, numerous times."

When she obliged, he would "cradle [her] with his arms," but things took a turn after the vacation ended.

On one occasion, Joseph, now 31, had the child sit on the couch next to him when he then "covered the parties with a blanket. Once the parties were covered, the defendant would pull the victim’s dress up and touch the victim’s thighs."

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Duggar Stopped After Apologizing to the Girl

Photo of Joseph Duggar eventually apologized to the victim.
Source: Washington country sheriff's office

Joseph Duggar eventually apologized to the victim.

The minor recalled that "[Joseph's] hand grazed [her] v-----" and that his hand was "outside of her underwear."

The accuser felt "uncomfortable" and "confused" in the situation, alleging it happened "several times."

At some point, Joseph "apologized" for his actions and stopped doing it.

MORE ON:
Joseph Duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Joseph and Kendra Duggar share four young children.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram

Joseph and Kendra Duggar share four young children.

As OK! reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.

As of Wednesday, March 25, the TLC alum is still at the Washington County jail in Arkansas, as he's waiting to be extradited to Florida. Footage from inside the precinct showed the father-of-four looking glum as he was patted down.

Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Was Also Arrested

Photo of Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, were both charged with child endangerment.
Source: mega

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, were both charged with child endangerment.

Just two days later, his wife, 27, was arrested on child endangerment charges.

Joseph was hit with the same charges, which were listed as four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

A source explained to Us Weekly of the situation, "After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."

After being booked, Kendra was released that same day following a $1,470 bond payment. The mom-of-four was seen being picked up her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.