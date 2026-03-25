Joseph Duggar's Young Accuser Details 'Several Incidents of Sexual Abuse' That Allegedly Occurred When She Was 9: Affidavit
March 25 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET
The minor who accused Joseph Duggar of sexually abusing her when she was 9 years old shared terrible details about how he first started allegedly grooming her in 2020.
According to an affidavit, the girl, now 14, alleged there were "several incidents of sexual abuse" when they were both on vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Things Escalated After the Vacation
Duggar — who was 25 at the time and on a trip with then-pregnant wife Kendra Duggar — "asked [the 9-year-old] to sit on his lap, numerous times."
When she obliged, he would "cradle [her] with his arms," but things took a turn after the vacation ended.
On one occasion, Joseph, now 31, had the child sit on the couch next to him when he then "covered the parties with a blanket. Once the parties were covered, the defendant would pull the victim’s dress up and touch the victim’s thighs."
Joseph Duggar Stopped After Apologizing to the Girl
The minor recalled that "[Joseph's] hand grazed [her] v-----" and that his hand was "outside of her underwear."
The accuser felt "uncomfortable" and "confused" in the situation, alleging it happened "several times."
At some point, Joseph "apologized" for his actions and stopped doing it.
- What's Happening With Joseph and Kendra Duggar? Everything to Know After Their Arrests
- Kendra Duggar Has Her Mouth Examined During Jail Booking After Child Endangerment Arrest: Photos
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As OK! reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.
As of Wednesday, March 25, the TLC alum is still at the Washington County jail in Arkansas, as he's waiting to be extradited to Florida. Footage from inside the precinct showed the father-of-four looking glum as he was patted down.
Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Was Also Arrested
Just two days later, his wife, 27, was arrested on child endangerment charges.
Joseph was hit with the same charges, which were listed as four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
A source explained to Us Weekly of the situation, "After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
After being booked, Kendra was released that same day following a $1,470 bond payment. The mom-of-four was seen being picked up her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar.