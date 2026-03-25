Joseph Duggar's Young Accuser Details 'Several Incidents of Sexual Abuse' That Allegedly Occurred When She Was 9: Affidavit

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The minor who accused Joseph Duggar of sexually abusing her when she was 9 years old shared terrible details about how he first started allegedly grooming her in 2020. According to an affidavit, the girl, now 14, alleged there were "several incidents of sexual abuse" when they were both on vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla.

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Things Escalated After the Vacation

Source: tlc The girl who accused Joseph Duggar of sexual abuse said there were 'several incidents.'

Duggar — who was 25 at the time and on a trip with then-pregnant wife Kendra Duggar — "asked [the 9-year-old] to sit on his lap, numerous times." When she obliged, he would "cradle [her] with his arms," but things took a turn after the vacation ended. On one occasion, Joseph, now 31, had the child sit on the couch next to him when he then "covered the parties with a blanket. Once the parties were covered, the defendant would pull the victim’s dress up and touch the victim’s thighs."

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Joseph Duggar Stopped After Apologizing to the Girl

Source: Washington country sheriff's office Joseph Duggar eventually apologized to the victim.

The minor recalled that "[Joseph's] hand grazed [her] v-----" and that his hand was "outside of her underwear." The accuser felt "uncomfortable" and "confused" in the situation, alleging it happened "several times." At some point, Joseph "apologized" for his actions and stopped doing it.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph and Kendra Duggar share four young children.

As OK! reported, Joseph was arrested on March 18 and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. As of Wednesday, March 25, the TLC alum is still at the Washington County jail in Arkansas, as he's waiting to be extradited to Florida. Footage from inside the precinct showed the father-of-four looking glum as he was patted down.

Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Was Also Arrested

Source: mega Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, were both charged with child endangerment.