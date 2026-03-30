'Heartbroken' Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Finally Speak Out After Son Joseph Is Released From Jail With Child Molestation Charges
March 30 2026, Updated 5:55 p.m. ET
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are staying strong following their son Joseph Duggar's recent scandal.
Joseph, 31, was arrested on March 18 for child molestation and was released from an Arkansas jail as of March 27.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Are Focused on Helping Kendra and Her Kids
A rep for Jim Bob, 60, and Michelle, 59, told People on March 30 they are "heartbroken over this entire situation."
"Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping [his wife] Kendra and her children during this difficult time," the spokesperson stated. "They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”
Kendra Duggar Was Also Arrested Alongside Her Husband
Joseph allegedly molested a 9-year-old child during a trip to Panama City Beach, Fla., back in 2020. He reportedly admitted to the heinous act in a call with the victim's father and a police detective.
Kendra, 27, was also arrested and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
Joseph is facing the same charges for the crime.
- Joseph Duggar Tells Wife Kendra He's Stuck in Solitary Confinement and Is Struggling to Sleep in Prison Phone Call
- Kendra Duggar Living in 'Private' Residence With Kids After Custody Release
- Michelle Duggar Seen Picking Up Daughter-in-Law Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent Bullet Holes as Son Joseph Faces Child Molestation Charges
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Joseph Duggar Was Previously Put in Solitary Confinement
"She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime," the spokesperson also noted to People on Monday.
Kendra was released from jail on bail 90 minutes after going into custody on March 20. The couple is set to appear in court on April 29.
The 19 Kids and Counting star was previously put in solitary confinement while staying at the Washington County Detention Facility. He admitted to Kendra in a collect phone call from the jail on March 20 that he had trouble sleeping and was spending 23 hours a day in "an 8-by-10 area."
"I've been spending a lot of time reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," Joseph said on the phone. "I'm in solitary."
"Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he explained to his wife.
Elsewhere in the chat, Kendra mentioned she was going to a "private" residence with their four kids. "Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" she asked her husband. The TLC personality then advised Kendra to not tell him her location.
"They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said. "So you're doing okay?" she wondered in the call, with Joseph saying he's "trying to keep [his] spirits up" while in confinement.