'Heartbroken' Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Finally Speak Out After Son Joseph Is Released From Jail With Child Molestation Charges

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Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are staying strong following their son Joseph Duggar's recent scandal. Joseph, 31, was arrested on March 18 for child molestation and was released from an Arkansas jail as of March 27.

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Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Are Focused on Helping Kendra and Her Kids

Source: @duggarfam/Instagram Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are 'heartbroken over this entire situation.'

A rep for Jim Bob, 60, and Michelle, 59, told People on March 30 they are "heartbroken over this entire situation." "Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping [his wife] Kendra and her children during this difficult time," the spokesperson stated. "They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

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Kendra Duggar Was Also Arrested Alongside Her Husband

Source: @duggarfam/Instagram The couple is staying focused on helping out their grandchildren.

Joseph allegedly molested a 9-year-old child during a trip to Panama City Beach, Fla., back in 2020. He reportedly admitted to the heinous act in a call with the victim's father and a police detective. Kendra, 27, was also arrested and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. Joseph is facing the same charges for the crime.

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Joseph Duggar Was Previously Put in Solitary Confinement

Source: @littleduggarfam/Instagram Joseph Duggar was released from jail as of March 27.

"She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime," the spokesperson also noted to People on Monday. Kendra was released from jail on bail 90 minutes after going into custody on March 20. The couple is set to appear in court on April 29. The 19 Kids and Counting star was previously put in solitary confinement while staying at the Washington County Detention Facility. He admitted to Kendra in a collect phone call from the jail on March 20 that he had trouble sleeping and was spending 23 hours a day in "an 8-by-10 area."

Source: TLC The reality star was in solitary confinement while in the detention center.