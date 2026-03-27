Joseph Duggar's Sister Joy-Anna Slams Brother's 'Deeply Disturbing' Child Molestation Charges: 'My Heart Is With the Victim'

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Joy-Anna Duggar Has 'Been a Wreck' Amid Brother Joseph's Child Molestation Charges

Source: @joy4site/Instagram Joy-Anna Duggar broke silence on her brother Joseph's arrest via Instagram.

"What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing," Joy-Anna declared in a white text, black screen Instagram Story. "My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused." Joy-Anna, who has more than 1.1 million followers on the social media app, said she's "been a wreck this week" and is "taking time to process" the horrific accusations made against her brother. "I have a few pre-filmed commitments that I have to post, but I will be taking some much-needed time with my family. Thank you for your prayers," the 19 Kids and Counting star continued.

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Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Was Also Arrested in Arkansas

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, was also arrested in Arkansas.

Joseph's wife, Kendra Duggar, was also arrested and charged in Arkansas last week, though a family spokesperson said those counts are "totally unrelated" to the felony s-- crime charges against her husband. The father-of-four also faces additional criminal charges in Arkansas alongside his spouse. The charges against the couple in Arkansas include four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. "I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors," a source close to the family spilled to People.

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Joseph Duggar's Family Reacts to His Disturbing Arrest

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar's family members are deeply disturbed by his charges.

Joy-Anna's heartbreak is shared with many other members of the Duggar family who have spoken out in the aftermath of Joseph's arrest. In a statement to the news outlet, Amy Duggar King expressed she's "sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry" over the accusations made against her cousin. "My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust," she declared. "The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else."

Source: TLC Joseph Duggar was accused of repeatedly molesting a 9-year-old girl.