Joseph Duggar Tells Wife Kendra He's Stuck in Solitary Confinement and Is Struggling to Sleep in Prison Phone Call
March 28 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar isn't having the best time in jail after his recent arrest.
The 19 Kids and Counting star, 31, was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 beach vacation and was taken into custody on March 18.
Joseph Duggar Spends 23 Hours a Day in Solitary
Joseph is reportedly currently being held in solitary confinement, according to People.
The reality star told his wife, Kendra Duggar, in a collect phone call from his place at the Washington County Detention Facility in Arkansas that he's struggling to sleep and is spending 23 hours daily away from human contact.
According to records from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Joseph rang up Kendra at 8:11 p.m. on March 20.
She previously missed two calls from Joseph after his arrest and she was booked herself at the same detention facility earlier that day.
"I've been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," Joseph said on the phone. "I'm in solitary," he went on, adding he's spending "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the center.
- Joseph Duggar Arrested After Accuser's Father Got Him to Confess on Phone Call With Police: Affidavit
- Joseph Duggar's Young Accuser Details 'Several Incidents of Sexual Abuse' That Allegedly Occurred When She Was 9: Affidavit
- Disgraced Star Joseph Duggar Is 'Under Constant Watch' and Has 'No Access' to Other Inmates in Arkansas Prison
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Kendra Duggar and Her 4 Kids Are Staying in a 'Private' Residence for the Time Being
"Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he explained to his wife, 27.
The couple was both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
While Kendra was released an hour and a half following her arrest, she also told Joseph in their chat how she's taking herself and their four kids to a "private" residence.
"Did you hear that I'm out here with, um, did you hear where I'm at and everything?" Kendra asked the TV personality. He then advised her to not tell him where she is.
"They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private," Kendra said. "So you're doing okay," she wondered in the call, with Joseph saying he's "trying to keep [his] spirits up."
The molestation incident allegedly occurred during the Duggars' trip to Panama City Beach, Florida. According to a police officer, Joseph reportedly asked the 9-year-old girl to sit on his lap.
"As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the officer noted. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."