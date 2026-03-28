Joseph Duggar Tells Wife Kendra He's Stuck in Solitary Confinement and Is Struggling to Sleep in Prison Phone Call

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Joseph Duggar isn't having the best time in jail after his recent arrest. The 19 Kids and Counting star, 31, was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 beach vacation and was taken into custody on March 18.

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Joseph Duggar Spends 23 Hours a Day in Solitary

Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar called Kendra from his detention center in Arkansas.

Joseph is reportedly currently being held in solitary confinement, according to People. The reality star told his wife, Kendra Duggar, in a collect phone call from his place at the Washington County Detention Facility in Arkansas that he's struggling to sleep and is spending 23 hours daily away from human contact.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar rang up Kendra at 8:11 p.m. on March 20/

According to records from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Joseph rang up Kendra at 8:11 p.m. on March 20. She previously missed two calls from Joseph after his arrest and she was booked herself at the same detention facility earlier that day. "I've been spending a lot of time reading, uh, reading the Bible, they got me a Bible in here," Joseph said on the phone. "I'm in solitary," he went on, adding he's spending "23 hours of the day" in "an 8-by-10 area" at the center.

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Kendra Duggar and Her 4 Kids Are Staying in a 'Private' Residence for the Time Being

Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram The couple was both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

"Pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually, and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he explained to his wife, 27. The couple was both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. While Kendra was released an hour and a half following her arrest, she also told Joseph in their chat how she's taking herself and their four kids to a "private" residence.

Source: TLC Joseph and Kendra Duggar both appeared on his family's TLC reality show '19 Kids and Counting.'