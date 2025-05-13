Josh Allen's Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Williams Stuns in Blue Bikini: Photos

The Pilates instructor and ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just dropped a steamy set of photos from her tropical vacation in Pismo Beach, Calif.

She turned heads in a baby blue bikini that showed off her toned abs — and nearly spilled over at the top. The soft blue shade made her eyes pop, while her brunette hair fell effortlessly around her face.

She added white beach pants cover-up, and threw on a sheer, oversized blue button-down to complete the breezy, beachy vibe.