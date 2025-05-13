Josh Allen's Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Williams Stuns in Blue Bikini: Photos
Brittany Williams is living her best life!
The Pilates instructor and ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just dropped a steamy set of photos from her tropical vacation in Pismo Beach, Calif.
She turned heads in a baby blue bikini that showed off her toned abs — and nearly spilled over at the top. The soft blue shade made her eyes pop, while her brunette hair fell effortlessly around her face.
She added white beach pants cover-up, and threw on a sheer, oversized blue button-down to complete the breezy, beachy vibe.
In another snap, Williams gave fans a birds-eye view while out on a seaside stroll with her silver lab, Sky. The high-angle selfie highlighted her chic seaside jewelry — a mix of pearls, shells and golden touches that gave her whole look a little extra glam.
“Sky says this is her vacation …. 🌊,” she captioned the post, giving her pup the spotlight.
The next pic showed Williams holding a glass of champagne with a gorgeous ocean backdrop.
Her fans couldn’t get enough in the comments section.
One wrote, “beyond stunning.”
“Glowing,” another chimed in.
“Beautiful sissy ,” said a third.
And someone else added, “LOVE THIS COLOR ON U.”
- Taylor Swift's New Friend Brittany Mahomes Calls Out 'Rude A-- People' for Leaving Hateful Comments on Her Social Media Page
- Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Is in 'Therapy' as NFL Star's Romance With Taylor Swift Heats Up
- Olivia Ponton, 22, Puts Body on Display in Skimpy Green Bathing Suit During Dreamy Hawaii Vacation: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Of course, a few followers were just as excited to see Sky.
“BRITTTTTTT you and Sky baby girl are the most STUNNNNING 😭🥹🤍,” one fan gushed.
“Awww, Sky, hasn’t seen her in a while !! Both living your best life ❤️,” another added
Then came the question everyone was thinking, “So, u kept the dog?”
Sky originally entered the picture back in June 2021, when Williams and Allen were still together. One year later, she marked the pup’s first birthday on Instagram, writing, "ONE YEAR of Sky 💙☺️👑. Thank you for being our best friend, you are soooo loved baby girl!!"
After six years together, Williams and Allen quietly ended their relationship in 2023.
Soon after, Allen started dating actress Hailee Steinfeld — and by November 2024, the two were engaged.
Not long after their engagement made headlines, a curious follower dropped a comment on one of Williams’ posts, asking if she had "found the next pro athlete yet."
That’s when things got messy.
A sharp response was posted from her account, “Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't play for one. don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.”
The comment caused instant backlash, as it referenced the brain disease often linked to football-related head trauma. Williams later claimed her account had been compromised, but the damage was already done.
“My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips, please lmk,” Williams penned on her Instagram Story.