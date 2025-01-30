Josh Brolin Is Certain Stress Led to 'Mild Case' of Bell's Palsy as He Faced His Childhood Trauma

Josh Brolin is reflecting on what led to him experiencing facial paralysis while relocating to Montecito, Calif.

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, January 30, episode of SiriusXM's "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, The Goonies actor opened up about having a flare-up of Bell's palsy after feeling extreme emotion toward moving back to the area near Santa Barbara, where his family used to live.