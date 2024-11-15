Josh Brolin Admits He Sleeps With Nicotine Pouches in His Mouth: 'I Have Them All Over the House'
Josh Brolin revealed a surprising habit: he sleeps with nicotine pouches in his mouth.
During his appearance on the “WTF” podcast with Marc Maron on Thursday, November 14, the Avengers star opened up about his reliance on the pouches as a tobacco and lozenge alternative.
“I have them all over the house,” he shared, explaining how ingrained the habit has become.
“My wife would hear this in the middle of the night. I don't even know I'm doing it, I'm asleep. I have a pouch in my lip, and I'm not f------ lying, 24 hours a day,” Brolin continued, mimicking how he chews them while sleeping.
According to WebMD, nicotine pouches are small bags that “contain the addictive chemical nicotine and some other ingredients. It doesn’t have tobacco leaf in it. Some companies that make nicotine pouches market them as a safer alternative to smoking and dipping.”
The actor, who recently released his memoir From Under the Truck, in which he detailed his struggles with addiction, explained why he stopped using nicotine lozenges.
“They taste like gasoline and they got a punch to them,” he said. “But I used to keep them up by my between my gum and my tooth line. I got seven cavities.”
“That's why I switched to this,” Brolin expressed.
The Dune alum also shared a wild story about trying another type of pouch while filming in the Middle East.
“We're in Jordan. And [this guy] comes up to me, and he says, 'I have some.' And it has a skull and crossbones on the top.. And it's 40 milligram packets. And I said, 'I can't do that,'” he recounted.
However, he ended up taking the guy up on his offer.
“And then one day, I start running out, and I haven't quite run out, I probably have four or five more tins [of my usual pouches] left. And I have his thing in my pocket, and I'm running back from the gym," Brolin continued. “I stick the thing in my mouth for no more, and I swear to God on my kids, for no more than 20 seconds, and I had to cancel dinner that night. I literally was s------ my brains out. It was f------ crazy.”
He later revealed that he was willing to pay for $300 on the black market for the product.
Despite his struggles with nicotine, Brolin emphasized that he keeps the pouches out of reach of his two young daughters, Westlyn, 6, and Chapel, 3, whom he shares with his wife, Kathryn Boyd. He also has two older children, Trevor, 36, and Eden, 29, from his previous marriage to Alice Adair.
“If [my daughter] puts it in her mouth, she’s gonna get sick. And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, ‘Don’t do that,’” Brolin explained.
Maron humorously chimed in, stating, “Stay away from Daddy’s s---," to which Brolin replied, “Daddy needs that.”