TRUE CRIME NEWS Josh Duggar's Angry Texts Exposed: Disgraced TV Star Accused Parents of Putting Family's Public Image Above Him After Child Pornography Conviction Source: @duggarfam/Instagram; mega Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in prison in 2022. Allie Fasanella May 5 2026, Published 6:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Josh Duggar lashed out at his parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, for refusing to take responsibility for his downfall after he was convicted on child pornography charges in 2021. "[I] am very disappointed. I feel like you just don't receive criticism or take admission for your own actions THAT HAVE DIRECTLY AFFECTED MY LIFE, including in this situation," the father-of-seven, now 38, texted his mom shortly after he was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "I AM NOT BLAMING YOUR FOR THE SITUATION, BUT YOU ARE BLAMING ME — AND YOU DON'T EVEN KNOW THE TRUTH — YOU SAID THAT YOURSELF TODAY," he continued.

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'You Don't Understand How You Have Hurt Me'

Source: @joshduggar/x; Duggarfamily.com The disgraced TLC star accused his mom of only caring about how the family looks.

In a series of messages to his mother — which were obtained by another outlet — he professed his innocence, claiming another man he worked with at a used car dealership downloaded the CSAM images and videos to his computer. "I just think you don't get it," the disgraced reality TV star ranted. "You don't understand how you have hurt me and you keep trying to make yourselves 'look good' instead of trying to be concerned about your responses to my charges or anything else in my life." He made a similar remark three months prior while lamenting how tough it was to be locked up while his family was "out going and doing."

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Source: @annaduggar/instagram Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, has continued to stand by him.

At the time, Josh said, "[T]he public statements and pr work to save shows and public images i feel were placed above family relationships ... and still are to this day." He accused his mother of seemingly worrying "about pr more than anything else sometimes." The criminal insisted he was "not trying to shift blame for anything," but urged her to "consider your role and change so that other children are not in the same situations later." The former television personality then asked his mom in another message two days later if she "maybe" treated him unfairly "because of [her] own guilt?"

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Source: @joshduggar/X Josh Duggar is scheduled to be released from prison in 2033.

In the explosive texts recently obtained by People, Michelle only said she loved Josh and shared messages of support from others instead of responding to his grievances. This comes after it was revealed that Josh was placed in solitary confinement and had his sentence once again extended by two months allegedly due to a "rules violation." Josh is now scheduled to be released from FCI Seagoville in Texas on February 2, 2033. He was initially supposed to be freed in August 2032.

'Praise God'

Source: MEGA; @joshduggar/x Amy Duggar expressed happiness that her cousin's release date was extended.