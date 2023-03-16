Josh Duggar's 12.5 Year Prison Sentence Extended By 10 Days After Being Tossed Into Solitary Confinement For Phone Violation

The records did not specify the reason for the ten-day extension, but this comes weeks after it was reported Duggar was sent to solitary confinement — also known as Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville's "Special Housing Unit (SHU)" — after allegedly being caught with a contraband cell phone in his possession.

While in the SHU, visitors are "restricted" or temporarily "disallowed", and inmates are given only one phone call per month.