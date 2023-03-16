OK Magazine
Josh Duggar's 12.5 Year Prison Sentence Extended By 10 Days After Being Tossed Into Solitary Confinement For Phone Violation

josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgivingpp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 15 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Josh Duggar will be spending almost two weeks longer behind bars than his original sentence. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the disgraced Counting On personality's release date was officially pushed from August 12, 2032, to August 22, 2032.

josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgiving
Source: @joshduggar/twitter

The records did not specify the reason for the ten-day extension, but this comes weeks after it was reported Duggar was sent to solitary confinement — also known as Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville's "Special Housing Unit (SHU)" — after allegedly being caught with a contraband cell phone in his possession.

While in the SHU, visitors are "restricted" or temporarily "disallowed", and inmates are given only one phone call per month.

josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgiving
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Duggar had been in solitary while awaiting a disciplinary hearing to decide his punishment for breaking the prison rules. A source related to one of the inmates spilled in mid-February that they would be "very surprised" if he'd been let out already, as most people in the SHU are there "for months."

"They've been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they're getting out," the source explained at the time.

anna duggar be blamed by church josh crimes
Source: @annaduggar/instagram
MORE ON:
Josh Duggar

The former reality star was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021, and was subsequently sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars.

Duggar has been in FCI Seagoville since last June, when he was transferred there from Washington County Jail in Arkansas. Throughout his incarceration, he's been attempting to appeal both his guilty verdict and his sentence on the grounds that federal agents allegedly refused to let him make a phone call to his lawyer during a raid on his Arkansas car dealership a year and a half before his arrest.

Source: OK!

"I am a little concerned though," the judge responded to the argument earlier this year. "It does concern me when someone makes an attempt to contact counsel... and is unable to call counsel because there is no alternative way to do it. I’ve never seen that before."

Insider reported Duggar's extended prison sentence.

