Josh Duggar's 12.5 Year Prison Sentence Extended By 10 Days After Being Tossed Into Solitary Confinement For Phone Violation
Josh Duggar will be spending almost two weeks longer behind bars than his original sentence. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the disgraced Counting On personality's release date was officially pushed from August 12, 2032, to August 22, 2032.
The records did not specify the reason for the ten-day extension, but this comes weeks after it was reported Duggar was sent to solitary confinement — also known as Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville's "Special Housing Unit (SHU)" — after allegedly being caught with a contraband cell phone in his possession.
While in the SHU, visitors are "restricted" or temporarily "disallowed", and inmates are given only one phone call per month.
As OK! previously reported, Duggar had been in solitary while awaiting a disciplinary hearing to decide his punishment for breaking the prison rules. A source related to one of the inmates spilled in mid-February that they would be "very surprised" if he'd been let out already, as most people in the SHU are there "for months."
"They've been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they're getting out," the source explained at the time.
- Josh Duggar Spends Lonely 35th Birthday In Solitary Confinement With No Phone Calls From Family
- Josh Duggar Faces 'Months' In Solitary Confinement As He Awaits 'Disciplinary Hearing' For Sneaking Contraband Cellphone: Source
- Is Josh Duggar Set To Be Sprung From Jail? Appeal Judge Admits He's 'Concerned' By Shocking Claims Federal Agents Refused To Allow Him To 'Call Counsel'
The former reality star was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021, and was subsequently sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars.
Duggar has been in FCI Seagoville since last June, when he was transferred there from Washington County Jail in Arkansas. Throughout his incarceration, he's been attempting to appeal both his guilty verdict and his sentence on the grounds that federal agents allegedly refused to let him make a phone call to his lawyer during a raid on his Arkansas car dealership a year and a half before his arrest.
"I am a little concerned though," the judge responded to the argument earlier this year. "It does concern me when someone makes an attempt to contact counsel... and is unable to call counsel because there is no alternative way to do it. I’ve never seen that before."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Insider reported Duggar's extended prison sentence.