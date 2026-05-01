Disgraced Josh Duggar Says Only 2 of His 18 Siblings Contacted Him in Year After His Arrest: 'It Is Shameful'

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Josh Duggar is once again making headlines — this time over claims about how isolated he’s been from his own family since his legal downfall. According to an email obtained from an outlet, the former reality star wrote to his father, Bob Duggar, just two days after being sentenced to 151 months in federal prison following his conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material.

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Source: duggarfamily.com Josh Duggar claimed only two of his 18 siblings contacted him after his arrest and sentencing.

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In the message, dated May 27, 2022, Josh opened up about feeling abandoned by most of his siblings. "I really don't care what anyone thinks about me at this point...but i would expect at least a little bit of respect as a human being — which i feel like i haven't even received from any of my own siblings,” he wrote. “It is shameful that i have received only 1 message from one of my siblings and only 1 video visit.”

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He went on to say that only two family members had reached out — his sister Jessa Duggar Seewald, who sent a message, and his brother John-David Duggar, who participated in a video visit.

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Source: duggarfamily.com The former reality star expressed frustration and sadness over feeling abandoned by most of his family.

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Other siblings, including Joseph and Kendra Duggar — who had reportedly stayed in contact with Josh’s wife, Anna, after his arrest — had not reached out at the time. In the same email, Josh included a message he asked his father to pass along to the rest of his siblings through a group chat. "[W]ith all due respect, shame on you that you didn't reach out," he wrote.

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He also urged them to reflect on their actions and how they would feel in his position. Josh encouraged his siblings to "examine [their] hearts and lives" and consider their "own behavior" while thinking about how they would want to be treated if they were the ones in prison.

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Source: duggarfamily.com Josh Duggar asked his siblings to reflect on their actions and show compassion to his wife and children.

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He added that even if they couldn’t show him personal support, they should still extend compassion to his wife Anna and their seven children, describing her as "practically a widow" and saying his kids were "fatherless" as he prepared to report to FCI Seagoville in Texas, just outside Dallas.

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Despite everything, he closed his message with a plea for connection. "I LOVE EACH ONE OF YOU EVEN THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN HURTFUL," he wrote, signing off with: "I LOVE YOU ! WITH A SPIRIT OF LOVE, -JOSH your oldest brother."

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Josh Duggar's prison release date has now been extended to 2033 after additional sentencing adjustments.

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Josh, 38, is not expected to be released anytime soon. His sentence was recently extended again, marking the third adjustment since his conviction, OK! reported. He is now scheduled for release from FCI Seagoville on February 2, 2033, after an additional time adjustment reported last week.