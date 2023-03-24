Josh Duggar Banned From Seeing Wife Anna For 6 Months After Being Released From Solitary Confinement
Josh Duggar has finally been released from solitary confinement after being locked up for roughly two months.
The disgraced Counting On alum was tossed in Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville's Special Housing Unit (SHU) earlier this year after he was reportedly caught with a contraband cell phone in his possession.
"Cellphones are hot commodities in [prison]," a former FCI Seagoville inmate spilled to an outlet on Duggar's potential reasons for having the illegal item. "Certain inmates get them and then basically rent them out to the other guys. If they're caught and the phone gets taken away, the guy who rented it is responsible for paying the owner for it."
The source added that the price of a phone in prison is usually around $1,800 to $2,000, noting that it's "possible" Duggar will now "need to figure out how to pay" the money back to a fellow inmate.
Another source spilled the convicted sex offender is "thrilled" to be out of the SHU, but noted he will still face continued repercussions for his behavior. Specifically, Duggar is banned from having any visitors — including his wife, Anna, and their children — or even talking to anyone outside of the prison on the phone for 180 days.
He will also lose commissary privileges for the next six months, which means he will only have access to necessities and his daily meals, and not be allowed to buy extra snacks, clothing or recreational items.
This comes after OK! reported the 35-year-old's prison sentence was extended by nearly two months. The former reality star was ordered to serve 12 and a half years behind bars last June after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.
Although Duggar was initially scheduled for release on August 12, 2032, according to an update on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, his release date is now listed as October 2, 2032.
The BOP's records did not indicate the reason for the extension, but it's been speculated it was a disciplinary action following the incident with the contraband cell phone and his subsequent stint in the SHU.
The former inmate spoke with Ashley Reality Roundup on Duggar's release from solitary.