Josh Duggar Banned From Seeing Wife Anna For 6 Months After Being Released From Solitary Confinement

"Cellphones are hot commodities in [prison]," a former FCI Seagoville inmate spilled to an outlet on Duggar's potential reasons for having the illegal item. "Certain inmates get them and then basically rent them out to the other guys. If they're caught and the phone gets taken away, the guy who rented it is responsible for paying the owner for it."

The source added that the price of a phone in prison is usually around $1,800 to $2,000, noting that it's "possible" Duggar will now "need to figure out how to pay" the money back to a fellow inmate.