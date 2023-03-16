Josh Duggar's Prison Release Pushed Back EVEN FURTHER After Initial 10-Day Extension

This comes several weeks after it was revealed that Duggar had been tossed into solitary confident — commonly referred to as the "Special Housing Unit (SHU)" — after allegedly being caught with a contraband cell phone. He was believed to be there awaiting a disciplinary hearing.

It is unclear if the increase in prison time is related to said hearing.

While in the SHU, visitors are either banned or severely limited for inmates and they are only allowed one phone call per month. However, an insider related to one of the inmates recently shared the "video and phone systems in the SHU have been down in recent weeks."

"Family members have been complaining that they’re unable to communicate with loved ones in the SHU," the insider continued. "Loved ones have been writing letters to inmates in the SHU."