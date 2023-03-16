Josh Duggar's Prison Release Pushed Back EVEN FURTHER After Initial 10-Day Extension
Josh Duggar's release date has been pushed back yet again. The convicted sex offender, who was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas, is set to be freed from the facility on October 2, 2032.
The disgraced former TLC personality had initially been scheduled for release on August 12, 2032, but earlier this week, OK! reported the date had been adjusted to August 22, 2032.
Now, according to information listed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, rather than an extra 10 days, Duggar appears to be serving nearly two more months in prison.
The BOP's records did not provide the reason for the extension, and FCI Seagoville has not immediately replied to OK!'s request for a statement.
This comes several weeks after it was revealed that Duggar had been tossed into solitary confident — commonly referred to as the "Special Housing Unit (SHU)" — after allegedly being caught with a contraband cell phone. He was believed to be there awaiting a disciplinary hearing.
It is unclear if the increase in prison time is related to said hearing.
While in the SHU, visitors are either banned or severely limited for inmates and they are only allowed one phone call per month. However, an insider related to one of the inmates recently shared the "video and phone systems in the SHU have been down in recent weeks."
"Family members have been complaining that they’re unable to communicate with loved ones in the SHU," the insider continued. "Loved ones have been writing letters to inmates in the SHU."
As OK! previously reported, the phone systems were allegedly still down when Duggar celebrated his 35th birthday behind bars, with the insider noting "the prison doesn't do anything special" for birthdays, "but fellow inmates do try to get a cake and stuff for each other," assuming they are not in solitary at the time.
Duggar has been at FCI Seagoville for roughly eight months after he was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas last June, following his sentencing hearing.
He is expected to serve out the remainder of his sentence there.
