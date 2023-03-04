Josh Duggar Spends Lonely 35th Birthday In Solitary Confinement With No Phone Calls From Family
It was a not-so-happy birthday for Josh Duggar. The disgraced former reality star spent his 35th birthday in solitary confinement — where he has been for several weeks — without so much as a phone call from his family.
As OK! previously reported, it's believed Duggar was tossed into solitary confinement at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville sometime last month after he was caught with a contraband cellphone in his possession.
A relative of an inmate later alleged that "most of the people" in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) have been there for "months," and it is highly unlikely the Counting On personality has already been released.
According to the Bureau of Federal Prisons, while locked up in solitary, visitors are "restricted" or "disallowed" for inmates, and they are only given "one telephone call per month." However, according to a source, "the video and phone systems in the SHU have been down in recent weeks."
"Family members have been complaining that they’re unable to communicate with loved ones in the SHU," a source spilled to an outlet in a recent interview. "Loved ones have been writing letters to inmates in the SHU."
The source also noted that "the prison doesn't do anything special" for birthdays, "but fellow inmates do try to get a cake and stuff for each other," assuming they are not in solitary confinement.
This comes more than a year after Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was subsequently sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars and has been at FCI Seagoville for nearly eight months after he was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas last June.
Duggar is still married to his wife, Anna, amid his prison sentence. They tied the knot back in September 2008 and share seven children: Mackynzie, Michael, Maryella, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Madyson.
