Is Josh Duggar Set To Be Sprung From Jail? Appeal Judge Admits He's 'Concerned' By Shocking Claims Federal Agents Refused To Allow Him To 'Call Counsel'

The prosecution argued back that Duggar was "not in custody at any point during the search" and that he had been told he was "free to leave." According to prosecutors, the former TLC star had asked to call his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, and the "agent said that's perfectly fine." They also pointed out that the 34-year-old was not arrested until over a year after that specific incident.

"I am a little concerned though," the judge responded at the time. "The agent knew he was trying to call his counsel. It appears that might have been the only way he could've done so. It does concern me when someone makes an attempt to contact counsel... and is unable to call counsel because there is no alternative way to do it. I’ve never seen that before."