Is Josh Duggar Set To Be Sprung From Jail? Appeal Judge Admits He's 'Concerned' By Shocking Claims Federal Agents Refused To Allow Him To 'Call Counsel'
As Josh Duggar's legal team continues to push for a new trial, the disgraced Counting On alum's appeal judge admitted to having concerns of their own.
Duggar's attorney, Justin Gelfand, previously claimed that federal agents took his client's cell phone away from him and left him with no way of calling a lawyer during a raid on his Arkansas car dealership a year and a half before his arrest.
"[Duggar] takes out his phone, physically puts it to his ear... for the purpose of contacting his legal counsel. Federal agents physically took the phone out of his hand and deprived him of the ability to communicate with his legal counsel," Gelfand said, according to an outlet. "He was told he was free to go. No reasonable person in his shoes at that time would believe that."
The judge queried if Duggar was able to walk to another nearby business to use their telephone, but the attorney claimed the lot was in the "middle of nowhere" with no sidewalk or way to walk to another location without using a busy highway.
The prosecution argued back that Duggar was "not in custody at any point during the search" and that he had been told he was "free to leave." According to prosecutors, the former TLC star had asked to call his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, and the "agent said that's perfectly fine." They also pointed out that the 34-year-old was not arrested until over a year after that specific incident.
"I am a little concerned though," the judge responded at the time. "The agent knew he was trying to call his counsel. It appears that might have been the only way he could've done so. It does concern me when someone makes an attempt to contact counsel... and is unable to call counsel because there is no alternative way to do it. I’ve never seen that before."
As OK! previously reported, Duggar was later found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and subsequently sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars.
Last June, he was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas where he is expected to serve out his sentence.
The Sun was first to report that the judge had concerns about federal agents' alleged behavior.
