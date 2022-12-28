Josh Duggar Claims Federal Agents Unfairly 'Restrained' Him During Car Dealership Raid In Latest Bid For New Trial

Court documents stated that Homeland Security had already surveilled the car lot — which was described as being "in the middle of nowhere" — and they were there waiting for him to arrive on the morning of the search.

"When Duggar arrived, agents — armed and wearing tactical gear — converged in six vehicles," the papers read. "Duggar immediately took out his phone and said he was calling his attorney. [An agent] took the phone from Duggar’s hand, preventing him from calling counsel."