OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Josh Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Government Hits Back At Josh Duggar's Claims He Was Detained & 'Physically Stopped' From Calling His Lawyer In April 2021 Raid

josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgivingpp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 25 2023, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nearly one month after it was revealed that Josh Duggar had accused Homeland Security of unfairly restraining him during their April 2021 search of his Arkansas car dealership, prosecutors filed a Citation of Supplemental Authority that pointed to a separate case, before arguing the agents acted within the bounds of the law.

Article continues below advertisement
josh duggar eat turkey watch movies prison thanksgiving
Source: mega

The court papers filed on Tuesday, January 24, cited U.S. vs. Treanton, claiming it "bears on defendant-appellant Joshua Duggar’s contention that he was in custody during the search of his used-car lot."

AMY DUGGAR REVEALS HOMELAND SECURITY QUESTIONED HER REGARDING COUSIN JOSH DUGGAR’S CHILD ABUSE MATERIAL SCANDAL

As OK! previously reported, the disgraced Counting On alum insisted agents attempted to "suppress statements" after an officer "physically stopped him from contacting his attorney and subsequently interrogated him outside the presence of his counsel." He also stated that they had forced him to stay in his car, despite officials' later claims that Duggar "maintained unencumbered freedom of movement" throughout the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
annaduggar ig
Source: @annaduggar/instagram

"A panel of this Court rejected a similar contention arising under significantly more restrictive circumstances than those at issue in Duggar’s case," the government's Citation of Supplemental Authority read, adding that the panel had decided in U.S. vs. Treanton that the suspect had not been officially in custody "because ‘a reasonable person in Treanton’s position would have believed that he was free to terminate the interview if he wished.'"

"Duggar’s Fifth Amendment rights are not implicated here because he was not in custody during his conversation with investigators," the court papers continued.

MORE ON:
Josh Duggar
Article continues below advertisement
joshduggartwitter
Source: @joshduggar/twitter

During the 2021 search of Duggar's Arkansas car dealership, agents confiscated his computer and discovered what they described as some of the "worst" illicit child abuse material. Duggar was later found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and sentenced to service 12 and a half years behind bars.

ANNA DUGGAR SPOTTED VISITING DISGRACED HUSBAND JOSH AT TEXAS PRISON 'FAIRLY REGULARLY' WITH KIDS: SOURCE

He was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas in late June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Duggar appealed both his conviction and his sentence in October 2022. A decision has not yet been made.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.