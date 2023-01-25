Government Hits Back At Josh Duggar's Claims He Was Detained & 'Physically Stopped' From Calling His Lawyer In April 2021 Raid

The court papers filed on Tuesday, January 24, cited U.S. vs. Treanton, claiming it "bears on defendant-appellant Joshua Duggar’s contention that he was in custody during the search of his used-car lot."

As OK! previously reported, the disgraced Counting On alum insisted agents attempted to "suppress statements" after an officer "physically stopped him from contacting his attorney and subsequently interrogated him outside the presence of his counsel." He also stated that they had forced him to stay in his car, despite officials' later claims that Duggar "maintained unencumbered freedom of movement" throughout the incident.