Anna Duggar Spotted Visiting Disgraced Husband Josh At Texas Prison 'Fairly Regularly' With Kids: Source
Josh Duggar was ordered to serve 12 and a half years behind bars at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.
Months into his sentence, a family member of a fellow inmate revealed the disgraced reality star's wife, Anna, is often seen visiting him at the Texas prison with their children despite the nature of Josh's conviction.
"We've seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly. I've spoken to Anna a couple of times," the relative reportedly said in a recent interview. "Normally the only thing I've seen is Anna and then their kids, I don't really know anybody else."
Josh and Anna share seven children together — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson — who the source claimed are able to play with "board games and blocks" to keep them occupied during visits.
The relative also noted that while "partners are allowed to have a kiss and a hug at the beginning and the end of visitation," rules for other forms of physical affection have changed.
"Up until a couple of weeks ago they actually allowed inmates and visitors to hold hands. It was really lovely," the source added. "But they rotated another guard onto the shift and now they're not allowing that anymore."
The source also explained that the minimum security facility is known to change the rules at the last minute regarding visitor dress code, often leaving family members unable to get in for a visit.
"I've had a guard tell me that I had too many bobby pins in my hair to go in or like my mask was the wrong color," they shared. "They tried to turn me away because I was wearing a dress. I had worn the same dress the week before and they said it was fine, but this time they said it was too sexually provocative."
As OK! previously reported, the Counting On alum was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas in June 2022, but despite his guilty conviction, Anna has remained committed to making their long distance marriage work.
"Anna is a shell of a woman at the moment, but she is choosing to stay with Josh," an insider dished last year. "They will not be getting a divorce."
The family member of the inmate spoke with The Sun on seeing Anna at visitation.