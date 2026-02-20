or
Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Looks Unrecognizable as She Returns to Social Media After Husband's Arrest: Watch

photo of Anna and Josh Duggar.
Source: @annaduggar/Instagram; @goldengrove_pups/TikTok

Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, looked totally different in a new video.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Josh Duggar's wife, Anna Duggar, looked completely unrecognizable in a new TikTok video.

In a video uploaded to the social media platform on Wednesday, February 18, Anna sported a new blonde hairstyle as she cuddled up to some golden retrievers in her car.

Anna was trying to urge people to adopt some puppies from Golden Grove Pups.

"Meet Whitaker, Beaumont, and Harrington — three of our handsome little golden guys," she captioned the clip. "They’ll be heading to their new homes very soon!"

"They're just sweet little guys," she continued of the cute animals. "One thing about the English creams is they tend to be a much milder breed and so, they definitely enjoy their snuggle time."

image of Anna Duggar looked different in a new TikTok video.
Source: @goldengrove_pups/TikTok

Anna Duggar looked different in a new TikTok video.

Of course, people were surprised to see Anna pop up, especially since she's remained quiet as her husband remains behind bars.

One person wrote, "yes, this is Anna Duggar. glad to see her smile and laugh..💗💗," while another said, "Oh my heart! So very precious and Anna, you're just as beautiful as ever."

A third person added, "she looks great! so happy you are thriving. and the puppies are absolutely adorable!"

image of Anna Duggar's husband, Josh, is behind bars.
Source: @goldengrove_pups/TikTok

Anna Duggar's husband, Josh, is behind bars.

The video is one of Anna's first posts since her husband, Josh, 37, who rose to fame on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested in April 2021 and sentenced to more than 12 years of federal prison in May 2022 for two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child p-----graphy.

Josh is currently behind bars at FCI Seagoville federal prison in Texas. He is supposed to be released in 2032.

image of The pair share seven kids.
Source: Josh Duggar/Twitter

The pair share seven kids.

In 2015, Josh was accused of downloading “child sexual abuse material,” and he was also accused of molesting five girls, including his sisters Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jill.

When Josh is released, he will be required to be supervised by a parole officer for 20 years and is prohibited from any unsupervised contact with minors, including his own kids.

The pair share seven kids: Mackynzie, 16, Meredith, 10, Maryella, 6, and Madyson, 4, and sons Michael, 14, Marcus, 12, and Mason, 8.

image of Josh Duggar gets out of jail in 2032.
Source: @annaduggar/Instagram

Josh Duggar gets out of jail in 2032.

Though Josh was unfaithful to Anna during their marriage, the latter has stayed by his side.

After Josh was found guilty in December 2021, she wrote a letter to the judge, asking for a “fair sentence” that would “reunite us as a family again soon.”

