Josh Duggar's Prison Sued for 'Inhumane Living Conditions' by Former Inmate

In a separate email, Peterson claimed he was not given appropriate medical care for the third day in a row and that he needed to be "looked at for seizures or some other issues related to brain issues."

The warden's secretary responded with information on how to attend sick call and how to obtain psychological services.

A third email sent in November said, "Can [you] please stop storing our food and carts next to the trash cans. This is very inhumane." It also alleged Peterson heard an inmate "talking about the food trays that had maggots in them."

A fourth email included in the lawsuit accused the prison of having "raw sewage inside the jail over 24 hours."