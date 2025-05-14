Josh Duhamel Recalls Beating Ashton Kutcher in a Modeling Contest: 'I Just Won Miss America'

The now-A-list stars enlisted in the 1997 competition to try to get signed by a Hollywood agent. Duhamel's top competitor was a "kid from Iowa," who turned out to be Kutcher, 47.

"First runner-up between me and Ashton," Duhamel, 52, remembered. "They say his name, and I swear to God, I just won Miss America. I was so excited. I felt like they lifted me up and put [on] a sash and a tiara. My god. They didn't do this, but that's what it felt like."

Even though the Shotgun Wedding star took home the top prize, he didn't catch the attention of an agent afterward. Meanwhile, his opponent went on to score a Calvin Klein campaign and got cast on That '70s Show.

"I was so pissed. Because I felt like, ‘But I won! I was the male model of the year!’" he exclaimed.