Christina Haack and New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Make Their Relationship Instagram Official as They Cozy Up on Private Jet: Photos
Christina Haack is over hiding her new man!
The Christina on the Coast star, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, to debut her new romance with Christopher Larocca, just months after splitting from her third husband, Josh Hall, in 2024.
In the post, Haack shared snaps of herself lounging inside a private jet, even sitting on Larocca’s lap as they sipped champagne together.
The couple kept it sleek in matching all-black outfits. Haack rocked a push-up corset top, sweater and pants, while Larocca kept it casual in black long-sleeve and denim pants.
“Some plane flights must be hard posted. 🛩️ 🐉,” she wrote in the caption.
In another pic, the lovebirds cozied up, with Haack wrapping her arms around his waist, featuring the plane in the background.
Of course, social media had plenty to say about her new relationship.
“Wow! That was fast,” one person commented.
Another chimed in, “I only know her because she’s always breaking up, getting married, divorced, and then dating someone again so quick.”
“Can she not pause between men???? Oof,” a curious user wrote.
“The next ex-husband! Slow down… hang with your kids… enjoy life. 🙄,” another suggested.
“She moves quick,” someone else added.
Haack has had her fair share of high-profile relationships. She was first married to Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They share two kids —Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9.
She then wed Ant Anstead in 2020, welcoming son Hudson, 5, before their 2021 split. After that, she tied the knot with Hall, their marriage ended after three years.
Though Haack kept mum on her relationship with the business mogul, this is not the first time the new couple was seen together.
Fans first caught wind of their romance when since-deleted photos of their trip to Italy in October 2024 surfaced on Ferrari of Newport Beach’s Instagram.
According to People, Haack and Larocca, the CEO of Network Connex, have been dating since December of that year.
“They’re always together and out and about around Newport,” a Daily Mail source spilled of the new couple. “They even have traveled abroad and visited other countries together.”
The insider added they are “surprised” the pair have kept their romance under wraps as “they certainly don’t hide that they’re together” in person.
The duo even attended influencer Amy Sexton’s holiday party in Laguna Beach last month.
On January 24, Haack made headlines again when she announced she was going back to her maiden name, seemingly throwing shade at her ex.
“Officially a Haack,” she captioned a post showing government paperwork confirming the name change.
She doubled down with another dig, adding, “Identifying as only married twice. Time to update Wikipedia.”
Haack and Hall’s split has been messy, with the two embroiled in a legal battle since filing for divorce in July 2024, as OK! previously reported. Haack has accused Hall of “stealing” money from her, while he’s demanding hefty spousal support.
Three days after her name change announcement, Haack and Larocca stepped out for a date night in Brentwood on January 30. In photos obtained by People, the couple packed on the PDA, sharing a kiss on the street.
Despite her new romance, Haack isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle again — at least not anytime soon.
"Christina had a very tumultuous break up with Josh, she’s still going through it, but at the end of the day, she deserves happiness," a source spilled to Life & Style. "And you have to give her credit for not giving up on love. She’s already told friends not to worry, she won’t be rushing into another marriage. She’s learned her lesson, now she says she wants to be engaged for at least five years."