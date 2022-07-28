Here's What Ghislaine Maxwell Was Offered To Eat During The First Night At Her New Prison
Meal time isn't too exciting when you're behind bars, but things are likely even less pleasant for convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell since she sticks to a vegan diet.
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover and ally, 60, was transferred to FCI Tallahassee on July 22 to serve out her 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, and a new report reveals she had two choices of an entrée to chown down on during her first night: chicken cheese steak or three bean salad.
Maxwell likely went with the vegetarian option, but according to Radar Online, she could have also picked up "Italian pasta salad, carrots and a 'heart healthy' hot dog bun without the dog."
As OK! previously shared, she's able to buy snacks like animal crackers, cereal, Doritos and cookies through the commissary.
Despite her crimes, PETA once sent a letter to her old facility to demand that she be allowed vegetarian options.
"Regardless of how anyone feels about Ms. Maxwell, no one should be forced to eat the corpse of an animal who felt pain and fear and didn’t want to die," stated the group's president Ingrid Newkirk. "PETA will gladly help the [prison] make the switch to greens and beans — a healthy, humane, and cost-effective option that holds the key to reducing violence in the prison population and throughout any community."
Maxwell will be more satisfied when it comes to other available goods in the commissary, as she has access to brand name toiletries, like Pantene shampoo, Secret deodorant and Dove bar soap. She can also purchase clothing and electronics such as a digital clock and headphones.
Despite her abysmal situation, it's been reported that she's made a friend in jail: Jaelyn Delshaun Young. Young was sentenced to a dozen years in prison in 2016 on terrorism charges after she and her fiancé attempted to join ISIS.
In December 2021, Maxwell was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.