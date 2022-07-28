Here's What Ghislaine Maxwell Was Offered To Eat During The First Night At Her New Prison

Meal time isn't too exciting when you're behind bars, but things are likely even less pleasant for convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell since she sticks to a vegan diet.

Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover and ally, 60, was transferred to FCI Tallahassee on July 22 to serve out her 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, and a new report reveals she had two choices of an entrée to chown down on during her first night: chicken cheese steak or three bean salad.