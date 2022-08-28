'Real Housewives' Star Dorit Kemsley's Husband Dodges DUI Charges Following 2021 Arrest
Paul "PK" Kemsley will not be charged with a DUI following his November arrest due to "insufficiency of the evidence."
The husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit Kemsley, was taken into custody in Los Angeles late last year after being pulled over by cops on the 101 freeway and asked to take a Breathalyzer test.
The television personality blew a .081, making him just barely over California's .08 limit. However, when he took another test at the police station, he blew a .073 — just under the limit.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office stated that they rejected the DUI case due to the discrepancy between the two tests.
As OK! previously reported, Kemsley's lawyer, Alan Jackson, claimed his client had only had a single glass of wine that night in an early December statement.
"PK was arrested and cited on Nov. 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner," Jackson explained. "Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit."
"He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities," the attorney added. "This would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson."
Kemsley's arrest came only a month after his wife was held at gunpoint in a terrifying home invasion. Three masked intruders broke into their home in late October while the RHOBH star and her children — Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6 — were asleep. The robbers reportedly grabbed her and threatened to kill her before making off with $100,000 in valuables.
"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," the mother-of-two wrote in an Instagram message days after the break-in. "I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming."
