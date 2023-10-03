OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > joshua jackson
OK LogoNEWS

Joshua Jackson 'Heartbroken' Over Jodie-Turner Smith Filing for Divorce: He Wanted 'a Happily Ever After'

joshua jackson heartbroken
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Joshua Jackson is apparently not doing well after his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce from the actor on Monday, October 2.

"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," an insider revealed.

"He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson heartbroken
Source: mega

The two got married in 2019.

After three years of marriage, the Dawson Creek's alum's priority is his little girl, the insider shared.

"He never wanted this for their daughter," the insider continued. "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."

Article continues below advertisement

"He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it," they added of the sticky situation.

joshua jackson heartbroken
Source: mega

The actress filed for divorce on October 2.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, no drama occurred between the pair, who got married in 2019, as the relationship reached a natural ending point.

"Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity, the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time," the insider noted. "Joshua isn't thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn't always work out the way you'd like it to work out."

As OK! previously reported, the 37-year-old actress filed to end their marriage in a Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ reported.

Just a few weeks before, the duo attended an event during New York Fashion Week — just one day before they officially separated.

Article continues below advertisement
joshua jackson heartbroken
Source: mega

The pair share a daughter.

MORE ON:
joshua jackson

The couple seemed to be in a good place, especially since Jackson, 45, previously gushed over his lady.

"She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet," he said. "And she always smashes it when she’s on the red carpet. That is truly a wonder to behold. But I will tell you, that there is nothing like waking up in the morning, opening my eyes and seeing her face in the morning."

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Turner-Smith was hesitant to show off Jackson when they began their romance.

"There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the Black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself," she said.

joshua jackson heartbroken
Source: mega

The actor is apparently 'heartbroken' over the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Daily Mail spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.