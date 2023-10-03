Joshua Jackson 'Heartbroken' Over Jodie-Turner Smith Filing for Divorce: He Wanted 'a Happily Ever After'

Joshua Jackson is apparently not doing well after his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce from the actor on Monday, October 2.

"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," an insider revealed.

"He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever," the insider added.