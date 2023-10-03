Joshua Jackson 'Heartbroken' Over Jodie-Turner Smith Filing for Divorce: He Wanted 'a Happily Ever After'
Joshua Jackson is apparently not doing well after his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce from the actor on Monday, October 2.
"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," an insider revealed.
"He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever," the insider added.
After three years of marriage, the Dawson Creek's alum's priority is his little girl, the insider shared.
"He never wanted this for their daughter," the insider continued. "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."
"He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it," they added of the sticky situation.
According to the insider, no drama occurred between the pair, who got married in 2019, as the relationship reached a natural ending point.
"Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity, the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time," the insider noted. "Joshua isn't thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn't always work out the way you'd like it to work out."
As OK! previously reported, the 37-year-old actress filed to end their marriage in a Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ reported.
Just a few weeks before, the duo attended an event during New York Fashion Week — just one day before they officially separated.
The couple seemed to be in a good place, especially since Jackson, 45, previously gushed over his lady.
"She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet," he said. "And she always smashes it when she’s on the red carpet. That is truly a wonder to behold. But I will tell you, that there is nothing like waking up in the morning, opening my eyes and seeing her face in the morning."
For her part, Turner-Smith was hesitant to show off Jackson when they began their romance.
"There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the Black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself," she said.
