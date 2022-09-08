Joy-Anna Duggar's Husband Under Fire For Carrying Handgun Near 4-Year-Old Son In Family Snapshot

Joy-Anna Forsyth (neé Duggar) and her husband, Austin, found themselves in hot water after fans noticed several unsettling details in a recent set of family photos.

"4 mile hike in the National Forest this evening with friends! I might be sore tomorrow, but the views today were worth it!," Joy-Anna captioned a series of sweet snaps, adding of their son: "Gideon loved riding in the backpack for most of the way!"