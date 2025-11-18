or
Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Reveals He Got RFK Jr. to Eat a McDonald's Big Mac After Health Secretary Called President's Campaign Food 'Poison'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA; @DonaldJTrumpJr/X

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously criticized Donald Trump's diet.

Profile Image

Nov. 18 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a closeted McDonald's fan after all?

While speaking to McDonald's franchise owners in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 17, Donald Trump admitted he convinced his Health and Human Services Secretary to "eat a Big Mac" — and said RFK Jr. enjoyed it.

Trump exposed Kennedy Jr.'s cheat meal while declaring himself one of the famed fast food chain's "all-time most loyal customers" at the McDonald’s Impact Summit 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump called himself one of McDonald's 'all-time most loyal customers.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called himself one of McDonald's 'all-time most loyal customers.'

"Other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering," Trump, 79, explained during his speech. "When Trump Force One — prior to ascending to Air Force One — flew during the campaign, we served only McDonald’s almost every time."

Trump continued, "On occasion, we couldn’t find one, which is pretty hard to believe, but we really did."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @cbsnews/Instagram

Donald Trump spoke at the McDonald’s Impact Summit 2025.

Trump expressed his appreciation for McDonald's while noting, "You fed us very well."

"And I even got Bobby Kennedy to eat a Big Mac. He told me he loved it," the POTUS confessed.

Trump's revelation comes roughly one year after Kennedy Jr. openly shared his disapproval of the Republican leader's diet.

"The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," RFK Jr. said during an interview with podcaster Joe Polish days after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Called Donald Trump's In-Flight Campaign Food 'Poison'

Donald Trump

Image of Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr., Mike Johnson and Elon Musk ate McDonald's aboard Trump Force One in 2024.
Source: @DonaldJTrumpJr/X

Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr., Mike Johnson and Elon Musk ate McDonald's aboard Trump Force One in 2024.

He continued, "Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison. You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s, like, when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible."

While Kennedy Jr. was critical of Trump's in-flight food options, he appeared to contradict himself days later by posing next to a table filled with McDonald's alongside Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk and first son Donald Trump Jr.

The photo, taken aboard Trump Force One, featured Kennedy Jr. holding up a Big Mac box, as well as a Coca-Cola bottle placed next to his meal.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once referred to fast food as 'poison.'
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once referred to fast food as 'poison.'

Trump Jr. later confirmed Kennedy Jr. did, in fact, "have some McDonald's" when the viral picture was taken.

"We definitely had some fun with that one," Trump Jr. admitted during a podcast conversation with late conservative activist Charlie Kirk — who was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, at age 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Promised Not to 'Take' McDonald's Away From Donald Trump

Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he's not trying to 'take food away from anybody.'
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he's not trying to 'take food away from anybody.'

Kennedy Jr. clarified his stance on fast food at the end of January, telling senators during a confirmation testimony that he was not trying to "take food away from anybody."

"If you like ... a McDonald's cheeseburger, Diet Coke, which my boss loves, you should be able to get them," he declared, referring to Trump. "If you want to eat Hostess Twinkies, you should be able to do that, but you should know what the impacts are on your family and on your health."

