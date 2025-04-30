'Over His Head': Joy Behar Says She 'Feels Sorry' for Donald Trump as He Couldn't Answer 'Simple Questions' During Tense ABC News Interview

“I didn’t feel badly for him,” Sunny Hostin said.

“That’s the correct way!” Whoopi Goldberg added.

Hostin then went on to declare the U.S. is in the midst of a “constitutional crisis.”

“I feel badly for us, I feel bad for us for our country because, you know, as an attorney, I always believed in the rule of law and we’ve always said that this is a constitutional democracy and we are a country of laws, especially the Republican Party,” she said.

“The Supreme Court then says, facilitate his return. Then you have President Trump during this interview saying, ‘I’m not going to bring him back. I can, but I’m not going to.’ So when lawyers talk about a constitutional crisis, ladies and gentlemen, we are here,” she added.