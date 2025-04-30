'Over His Head': Joy Behar Says She 'Feels Sorry' for Donald Trump as He Couldn't Answer 'Simple Questions' During Tense ABC News Interview
Joy Behar had some thoughts on Donald Trump's recent spat with ABC News' Terry Moran.
During the Wednesday, April 30, episode of The View, the co-host, 82, reacted to the interview — specifically the moment where Moran confronted the president, 78, about him holding up a Photoshopped image of an "MS-13" tattoo on the hand of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a migrant wrongly deported to a megaprison in El Salvador.
Trump pushed back against Moran, leading to a heated confrontation.
“That was photoshop? Terry, you can’t do that,” Trump said. “They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime. You know, you’re doing the interview. I picked you because – frankly I never heard of you but that’s ok. But I picked you, Terry, but you’re not being very nice."
Behar didn't hold back about the situation.
"He doesn’t even recognize his own fake images at this point! But here’s what I say, I watched the whole thing, and I’m really starting to feel sorry for him. He’s over his head. The simplest questions he cannot answer. He knows that only immigration is maybe where he’s been somewhat successful. And then he turns on Terry Moran when he asks, 'How dare you ask me a question I can’t answer?' I mean the guy is over his head, and he knows it. I feel bad for him now — or, as he would say, badly," she said.
“I didn’t feel badly for him,” Sunny Hostin said.
“That’s the correct way!” Whoopi Goldberg added.
Hostin then went on to declare the U.S. is in the midst of a “constitutional crisis.”
“I feel badly for us, I feel bad for us for our country because, you know, as an attorney, I always believed in the rule of law and we’ve always said that this is a constitutional democracy and we are a country of laws, especially the Republican Party,” she said.
“The Supreme Court then says, facilitate his return. Then you have President Trump during this interview saying, ‘I’m not going to bring him back. I can, but I’m not going to.’ So when lawyers talk about a constitutional crisis, ladies and gentlemen, we are here,” she added.