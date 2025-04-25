'Constitutional Crisis': Eric Trump Ridiculed for Wearing Trump 2028 Hat as Rumors Swirl Daddy Donald Is Eyeing a Third Term
Eric Trump Sports New Red Cap
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump shared a picture of himself wearing a red cap which read, "Trump 2028," leading to wild speculation about the president's intentions of running for a third term.
Several critics have flooded social media to call out the Trump family for "tearing the Constitution apart" to hold onto power and turn the United States into a "dictatorship."
Eric Trump Sparks Outrage Online
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the image of Eric and wrote: "Look at this grifting, vacuous c---. Eric Trump is not only hawking Trump 2028 hats, he's advocating for his daddy's dictatorship. The sooner the American people toss the Trump crime family into the trash bin of history, the better for America and the democratic free world."
Another X user commented: "The funny part is all the MAG(A) so-called patriots & constitutionalists that don’t see anything wrong with their orange Jesus violating the very thing they used to hold close to their heart, the constitution. I just like pointing out the hypocrisy and stupidity of people that get mad when we point out things that they would usually be outraged justifiably about."
A third person pointed out: "This is not a joke. This is a constitutional crisis. If Trump and the Republican party just say, 'F--- it, he's our nominee in 2028,' who is in place to actually stop them? We're in serious s--- right now."
- 'National Disgrace': President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Hinting at Running for a Third Term in 2028
- Donald Trump Now Selling 'Trump 2028: Rewrite the Rules' Merchandise After Admitting He Wants to Run for a Third Term
- Donald Trump Claims 'a Lot of People' Want Him to Run for a Third Term: 'Not Joking'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Can Donald Trump Run for a Third Term?
As OK! previously reported, the president has already hinted at running for a third term despite already being the oldest person to ever win the White House.
At the National Prayer Breakfast in February, he said people were telling him he wouldn't be allowed to run again — but that isn't stopping him from exploring different options.
"They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there. It’s not that far,'" he told the breakfast attendees. "You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."
"But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you," the commander-in-chief continued. "And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"
Republicans Seek to Amend the Constitution
Republican House member Andy Ogles of Tennessee proposed to amend the U.S. Constitution back in January, which could allow Donald to serve a third term.
Andy proposed extending the current two-term limit, as he said Donald has “proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”
He said he believes it is “imperative” to give Donald “every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”