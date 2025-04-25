'Constitutional Crisis': Eric Trump Ridiculed for Wearing Trump 2028 Hat as Rumors Swirl Daddy Donald Is Eyeing a Third Term

As OK! previously reported, the president has already hinted at running for a third term despite already being the oldest person to ever win the White House.

At the National Prayer Breakfast in February, he said people were telling him he wouldn't be allowed to run again — but that isn't stopping him from exploring different options.

"They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there. It’s not that far,'" he told the breakfast attendees. "You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."

"But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you," the commander-in-chief continued. "And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"