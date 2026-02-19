The View's Joy Behar Reveals How Much Weight She's Losing Using GLP-1: 'I Was Prediabetic'

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar is loving her body these days. During the February 18 episode of The View, the longtime TV personality opened up about her recent weight loss. “I lost 25 [pounds],” Behar, 83, said proudly, adding that she wasn’t the only one at the table who tried a GLP-1 medication. “We all did it!”

Source: The View/Youtube Joy Behar said she lost 25 pounds.

As it turns out, several of her co-hosts have also used popular weight-loss drugs. The medications work by stabilizing blood sugar and mimicking a hormone that helps regulate insulin levels, leading to weight loss. Guest co-host Savannah Chrisley — who is filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin during her maternity leave — shared that she dropped 40 pounds with the help of a GLP-1.

Source: The View/Youtube

The 28-year-old also spoke candidly about the criticism surrounding the medication. “People are made to feel so much shame around doing [a GLP-1] and it isn’t. People do it for health-related reasons. I personally did it because I was prediabetic.” Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg kept it real about her own journey. “I did it because I was almost 300 pounds, and I’m looking good now!” she told the audience.

Source: The View/Youtube Savannah Chrisley lost 40 pounds.

She then joked, “We lost a ton of weight at this table.” Some of the women have specifically used Mounjaro, including Sunny Hostin. "During COVID, I gained 40 lbs. All I did was eat... I love to cook, and I found out, I love to eat. And I was horrified about the fact that I would have to come out on air," she explained on a 2024 episode. "So I took Mounjaro." "I found that my cholesterol went up to 200 when I gained the extra weight. And I use Mounjaro and my cholesterol is 140 now," the former attorney continued. "I feel better, I think I look better, and that’s what this is about for people."

The GLP-1 conversation also sparked plenty of laughs around the table. "Check this out: Ozempic and other similar weight-loss shots are being called miracle drugs for shrinking waistlines, but some male users are claiming that it caused one other thing to actually grow," Behar said with a smile. "Guess what it is." "It's the result of a side effect they're calling... Ozempic p----," the talk show star stated, sending Hostin into laughter.

Source: The View/Youtube Whoopi Goldberg said she was almost 300 pounds.

"You know what guys, you don't need Ozempic," the comedian added. "Just go on TV and drop your pants, the camera adds 10 pounds. Try that!" "It's all perspective," said Sara Haines. "The thinner you get around your... tool..." "It's an optical illusion!" Behar replied. "When you look in the side mirror and it says 'objects are bigger than they appear.' It's like that."

Source: mega Sunny Hostin said her cholesterol dropped to 140.