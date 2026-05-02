Body-Positive Model Ashley Graham Slams 'Disheartening' Use of GlP-1s in the Fashion Industry: 'It's a Smack in the Face'
May 2 2026, Updated 5:44 p.m. ET
Ashley Graham doesn't approve of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.
The body-positive model, 38, blasted the usage of the injections in a new interview for Marie Claire.
Ashley Graham Believes GLP-1s Won't Be Trendy 1 Day
"It's really disheartening," Graham sighed. "There was a pendulum that swung that was so body acceptance, positivity, everybody be who they want to be. And now it's going back this whole opposite way that feels like a smack in the face to the women who have felt like they've had a voice."
She also believes that weight loss drugs are merely trends that will go out of style one day. "It goes with the times — and GLP-1s are a time," she noted. "I know that there are and there's gonna still be women who are considered plus size forever. This drug isn't going to wipe out a whole statistic of women."
Graham added she has "seen more movement for plus-size women than some people give the whole industry credit for" in recent years.
"There's so many [plus size influencers and creators]…they're all over the place with their sizes and their proportions and how they look and how they're relatable," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl went on.
Graham then explained how the young girls "who were raised on social media at such a young age are now coming in and they have a platform to say to the younger generation, 'Be yourself, be who you want to be. If you have cellulite, who cares?'"
- Kendra Wilkinson Rips Celebrities Who Aren't Truthful About GLP-1 Weight Loss: 'At Least I'm Honest'
- Jameela Jamil Rips Apart Serena Williams for Promoting 'Miracle' Weight Loss Medication: 'It Comes at a Price'
- Model Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Stretch Marks In New Swimsuit Campaign: ‘'This Is My New Mom Bod'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Supermodel Won't Stop Advocating for Body Diversity
Despite the changing times, Graham has no intention to stop advocating for the body positivity movement. "Why would I stop now and why would I get angry about the work I've done?" she wondered. "I put my head down and I focus on the women we've built the community with."
She also stated how it's still incredibly vital to continue to fight for body diversity and for "all women of all shapes, all sizes, and all backgrounds to have clothes that fit."
"To have people who don't have confidence, have confidence in themselves [is important]," the Nebraska native said.
Ashley Graham Shares 3 Sons With Husband Justin Ervin
"Confidence at the end of the day, it doesn't discriminate," Graham said, adding how her three past pregnancies transformed how she viewed her body.
Graham shares three sons with husband Justin Ervin, whom she married in 2010.
"I'm living in a different body and it's been hard to get to know her," she admitted. "I can't say that I can look in the mirror and be like, 'I love you.' It's not that for me. It's that, Wow, I made some children. I was as fit as I could be in 2019 when I got pregnant."
"I'm still trying to get to that, but I've had to get over it in my head that I'll look like I did in my late 20s, early 30s. She's gone. Let's focus on the new girl. That has been like the last four years of my conversation in my head," Graham candidly confessed.