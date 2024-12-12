Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Anti-Ozempic Stance on 'The View': 'I Don't Understand Why You Want to Be in My Business!'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, isn't tackling health issues just yet, but Whoopi Goldberg is already annoyed at him.
During the Thursday, December 12, episode of The View, the TV star, 69, revealed her thoughts after the politician, 70, shared his anti-Ozempic stance.
“What is the downside of a miracle drug that cuts that much out of the budget?” Goldberg asked. “And, if someone’s doctor examines them [and] prescribes the medication, shouldn’t that be the only metric of health care coverage? Why should a numbers cruncher with no medical background have any say?”
“I don’t understand why you want to be in my business!” she fumed.
The actress, who has been open about using weight-loss drug Mounjaro, said Kennedy is "setting folks up for shame" when he claims people can shed pounds via diet and exercise.
“This isn’t just about food. Sometimes people are born genetically larger,” she stated. “I’m gonna give you the benefit of the doubt. I’m gonna say you don’t realize what you do to people when you say stuff like that. Because it doesn’t work for everybody.”
“I’m gonna show you, sir,” Goldberg continued. “Because I weighed close to 300 [pounds] less than two years ago. And without the Mounjaro, this would not have happened.”
The Sister Act star then got up out of her seat to show off her slim figure.
“I try to tell everybody, ‘Listen, this worked for me. This may work for y’all,'” she stated. “You cannot take it out of peoples’ hands if it can help. Because if we can keep people healthy, if we can get rid of diabetes, if we can get rid of all the things, cardiovascular [disease], what’s wrong with trying to do that?”
As OK! previously reported, Goldberg spoke to Kelly Clarkson in May about her body transformation.
"First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people," Goldberg told the TV host, who also revealed she used prescription medication to shed some pounds.
"I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it's been really good for me," Goldberg added. "It's great for people like us who have, you know, issues."
Goldberg said at one point, she was 300 pounds, but she was too busy to even notice. "You're living your life and you're doing what you need to do — and that's the last thing you're thinking about because you've got other stuff on your mind," she said about starting the drug in 2021. "When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, d---.' And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"