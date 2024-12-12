The actress, who has been open about using weight-loss drug Mounjaro, said Kennedy is "setting folks up for shame" when he claims people can shed pounds via diet and exercise.

“This isn’t just about food. Sometimes people are born genetically larger,” she stated. “I’m gonna give you the benefit of the doubt. I’m gonna say you don’t realize what you do to people when you say stuff like that. Because it doesn’t work for everybody.”

“I’m gonna show you, sir,” Goldberg continued. “Because I weighed close to 300 [pounds] less than two years ago. And without the Mounjaro, this would not have happened.”