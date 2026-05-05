Joy Behar Jokes Bad Bunny Looked Like Wolf Blitzer at 2026 Met Gala as She Disses Janelle Monaé and Other Stars' Quirky Outfits: Watch

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Joy Behar couldn't stop cracking jokes when she judged some of the boldest looks of the 2026 Met Gala. While she approved of some outfits, such as Bad Bunny's, when asked for her opinion during the Tuesday, May 5, episode of The View, she replied, "Well, I felt some of them didn't understand the assignment." This year's theme was Fashion Is Art.

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Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin Butt Heads Over Janelle Monáe's Look

Source: @theview/x;mega Joy Behar joked Janelle Monáe 'looked like a tree.'

Behar's first critique was over Janelle Monáe, quipping, "She looked like a tree in The Wizard of Oz." "No, she always knows the assignment!" Alyssa Farah Griffin passionately stated. "No, Janelle goes big on these." "We need apples to fall," Behar added, to which the new mom declared, "You will not come for Janelle Monáe at this table!" "Excuse me, I paid attention to yours," the actress hit back at Griffin for interrupting her. "That's a 'shut your mouth,' Alyssa!" Sara Haines noted.

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CO-HOSTS SHARE FAVORITE MET GALA LOOKS: The women of 'The View' dish on their favorite ensembles from fashion's biggest night. pic.twitter.com/QPs1kmIDjH — The View (@TheView) May 5, 2026 Source: @theview/x The comedian picked apart celebrities' 2026 Met Gala looks.

The comedian then picked on SZA but wasn't able to correctly pronounce her name. "Zia. Seeza, how do you say her name?" she asked. "This one, I need a Claritin to just look at the dress. It looks like an allergy or something."

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Joy Behar Praised Bad Bunny's Outfit

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Source: mega Joy Behar thought Bad Bunny looked like Wolf Blitzer.

"My favorite was Bad Bunny as Wolf Blitzer, even though he didn't mean it," Behar shared of the singer's unique look. "He was the only one who actually tried to look older. Everyone else was going down at least 10 years." The Grammy winner donned a gray wig, matching facial hair and costume makeup to help him appear decades older. He added a cane as a finishing touch.

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Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin defedned Janelle Monáe's head-turning ensemble.

Griffin called out Sabrina Carpenter, Chase Infiniti and Zoë Kravitz's outfits as her favorites, while Haines highlighted Heidi Klum, who was dressed as a statue. "She needs to watch out for the pigeons!" Behar insisted.

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Whoopi Goldberg Watched the Knicks Game Instead

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg watched the Knicks game instead of the Met Gala red carpet.