Met Gala 2026's Most Viral Moments: From Heidi Klum's Marble Look to Bad Bunny's Transformation

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Katy Perry Turned Heads in a Bizarre Metal Face Mask

Source: MEGA The 2026 Met Gala took place on May 4.

The 2026 Met Gala would not feel complete without its viral moments. Fashion's biggest night, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, saw Katy Perry hitting the famous stairs in an elegant white gown with a long train that matched her white arm gloves. Following the theme "Costume Art," she completed the look with a bizarre mask, catching people off guard. Social media users largely disapproved of the bold look, with one person sharing on X, "She did all that teasing…. JUST FOR THIS. A basic DRESS WITH A CYBORG MASK IM LOGGING OUT GOODBYE SHE PLAYED JUST LIKE HER ALBUM." "Still in her space era," a second wrote, while a third called it "a f------ mess."

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Sunday Rose Broke a Met Gala Rule

Source: MEGA Sunday Rose hit the Met Gala stairs with her mother, Nicole Kidman.

Arriving at the ball with Nicole Kidman, 17-year-old Sunday Rose sparked online chatter when she made her debut on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her appearance broke the event's longstanding age restriction requiring guests to be at least 18.

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Blue Ivy Made Her Met Gala Debut

Source: Vogue Blue Ivy made an appearance with her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Another first-timer, Blue Ivy Carter turned heads when she arrived in an all-white gown paired with a matching jacket. She posed for the photos alongside her famous parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. She also defied the ball's age rule by making her debut at the affair at age 14.

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Heidi Klum Proved She Is the Queen of Costumes

Source: Vogue/YouTube Heidi Klum opened up about her jaw-dropping costume at the event.

The Queen of Costumes dominated the 2026 Met Gala! During the May 4 event, Heidi Klum — who is known for her intense Halloween costumes — transformed into a living statue, inspired by the evening's dress code. She used prosthetics and body paint to achieve the look, which was designed by Mike Marino. According to the designer, the sculptural ensemble was inspired by classical works like Giuseppe Sammartino's "Veiled Christ" and Raffaele Monti's "Veiled Vestal."

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Kylie Jenner Made Headlines With Her Met Gala 2026 Look

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner's look raised eyebrows.

Kylie Jenner received a lukewarm reception when she posed in a bold Schiaparelli gown that consisted of a long train and a sculpted n--- corset with faux n------ details and a belly button. While the number was viewed as controversial, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum somewhat redirected a portion of the focus to her bleached eyebrows and a vintage-style hairdo.

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Blonde-Haired Kim Kardashian Arrived in a Metallic Bodysuit

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian worked with artist Allen Jones to create the look.

Like Jenner, Kim Kardashian lit up the 2026 Met Gala in a bronze retro-chic bodysuit with a sculpted breastplate design and a skirt that featured a daring front slit. She also swapped her dark brunette hair for a full blonde look.

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Bad Bunny Debuted an Unrecognizable Transformation

Source: Vogue/YouTube Bad Bunny paired his suit with full prosthetics.

Viewers of the 2026 Met Gala were left questioning one attendee's identity as Bad Bunny transformed into an old man for the event. He followed the "Costume Art" theme, wearing a tailored black Zara suit and full prosthetics.

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Alysa Liu's Met Gala Debut Sparked Buzz

Source: MEGA Alysa Liu was among the athletes at the 2026 Met Gala.