Joy Behar Still Missing From 'The View' Nearly 3 Weeks After Shoulder Injury as Co-Hosts Say It's 'Not the Same at the Table'

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Joy Behar is nearing her third week away from The View, with her co-hosts admitting the show feels different without her. Though Behar, 84, was expected to return for the Tuesday, October 20, broadcast, Whoopi Goldberg announced she would remain at home as she continued to heal from a dislocated shoulder.

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Joy Behar Still 'Healing' After Shoulder Injury

Source: MEGA; The View/YouTube Whoopi Goldberg said Joy Behar was sad to miss Sunny Hostin's birthday.

"So, Joy is still out healing up. I know, I know, she’s still healing," Goldberg, 70, told the audience. "But, she made a big deal calling people in the dead of night, saying, 'You make sure that you wish Sunny a happy birthday from me.'" October 20 marked The View panelist Sunny Hostin's birthday, who also expressed sadness for Behar's absence.

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Whoopi Goldberg Said The View's Table Wasn't the 'Same'

Source: MEGA; The View/YouTube Whoopi Goldberg urged Joy Behar to 'hurry back' to 'The View.'

"I miss Joy. We all do. We miss Joy so very much," Hostin, 58, said. "Joy, if you’re watching, when you get your b--- back, I expect a lasagna with a little candle in it!" The Color Purple actress insisted they should "make her something special" upon Behar's return, adding, "Hurry back. It's not the same at the table. We miss you, we do."

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Joy Behar Injured Her Shoulder Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA; The View/YouTube Joy Behar was originally set to return on October 20.

As OK! previously reported, Behar's absence from The View was announced by Hostin on October 1. "Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder. So she’s recovering and will be back soon," the legal expert told viewers at the time. Goldberg offered an update last week, saying Behar would miss several upcoming episodes.

Joy Behar Made 'The View' Debut in 1997

Source: MEGA; The View/YouTube Joy Behar is the longest-tenured personality on 'The View.'