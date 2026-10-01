Joy Behar, 83, Misses 'The View' After Dislocating Her Shoulder During Backstage Incident
Oct. 1 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Joy Behar was noticeably absent from The View on Thursday, October 1, after suffering a painful injury.
The 83-year-old comedian dislocated her shoulder after catching her heel backstage, her representative confirmed. Fortunately, Behar did not break her shoulder, and it has since been put back into place. She is expected to return to the ABC talk show by the middle of next week.
With Whoopi Goldberg also away from the Hot Topics table, Sunny Hostin stepped into the moderator's chair and gave viewers an update on her longtime costar.
Sunny Hostin Reveals Why Joy Behar Is Missing
Hostin addressed Behar's unexpected absence at the beginning of Thursday's broadcast.
"Our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder," Hostin told the audience, adding that Behar was recovering and expected to return soon.
The legal expert also poked fun at suddenly finding herself in charge with both of the show's longtime stars away.
Hostin joked that with the "two OGs" missing, the moderator job apparently fell to the "next oldest" co-host, before deciding "seasoned" co-host sounded better.
Joy Behar Has Joked About Staying on 'The View' Into Her 80s
Behar has never been shy about poking fun at her age as she continues appearing on the daytime talk show well into her 80s.
The comedian frequently works her age into jokes at the Hot Topic table, particularly when discussing how long she's been part of the ABC series compared to her younger cohosts.
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Whoopi Goldberg Is Also Missing From 'The View'
Behar's injury left The View without both of its veteran co-hosts during Thursday's episode.
Goldberg has been temporarily absent while filming the upcoming Netflix movie Women Like Us in New York City. The project also stars Jennifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox.
Former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd joined Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farrah Griffin for Thursday's broadcast.
Joy Behar Previously Missed 'The View' After Another Injury
Unfortunately for Behar, this isn't the first injury to force her away from the talk show.
In November 2025, the original The View co-host missed several episodes after breaking her toe when she dropped an iPad on her foot. When Behar eventually returned, her fellow panelists began the show already seated because she was still having difficulty walking.
Behar has been part of The View since its original 1997 lineup, though she was away from the program for two seasons before returning as a co-host in 2015.