Joy Behar, 83, Misses 'The View' After Dislocating Her Shoulder During Backstage Incident

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Joy Behar was noticeably absent from The View on Thursday, October 1, after suffering a painful injury. The 83-year-old comedian dislocated her shoulder after catching her heel backstage, her representative confirmed. Fortunately, Behar did not break her shoulder, and it has since been put back into place. She is expected to return to the ABC talk show by the middle of next week. With Whoopi Goldberg also away from the Hot Topics table, Sunny Hostin stepped into the moderator's chair and gave viewers an update on her longtime costar.

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Sunny Hostin Reveals Why Joy Behar Is Missing

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Sunny Hostin explained Joy Behar's unexpected absence at the beginning of Thursday's episode.

Hostin addressed Behar's unexpected absence at the beginning of Thursday's broadcast. "Our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder," Hostin told the audience, adding that Behar was recovering and expected to return soon. The legal expert also poked fun at suddenly finding herself in charge with both of the show's longtime stars away. Hostin joked that with the "two OGs" missing, the moderator job apparently fell to the "next oldest" co-host, before deciding "seasoned" co-host sounded better.

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Joy Behar Has Joked About Staying on 'The View' Into Her 80s

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Joy Behar is reportedly eager to return to the Hot Topics table.

Behar has never been shy about poking fun at her age as she continues appearing on the daytime talk show well into her 80s. The comedian frequently works her age into jokes at the Hot Topic table, particularly when discussing how long she's been part of the ABC series compared to her younger cohosts.

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Whoopi Goldberg Is Also Missing From 'The View'

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Whoopi Goldberg is also temporarily away from 'The View' while working on an upcoming movie.

Joy Behar Previously Missed 'The View' After Another Injury

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Joy Behar previously missed several episodes of 'The View' after breaking her toe last November.