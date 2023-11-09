The View's Joy Behar Believes Republican Debates Only Happen in Case Donald Trump 'Chokes on a Cheeseburger'
Joy Behar and the other co-hosts of 'The View' discussed Wednesday night's GOP debate and the potential motives for other candidates to stay in a race when Donald Trump leads most by nearly 50 points.
Behar quoted MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell when she said, “The debates are only in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger.”
“They’re waiting for something to happen to Trump, then they might have a shot,” the 81-year-old talk show host continued. "They’re all there for a different reason, it seems, rather than running for president."
"You know, like Vivek … I think he wants a job on news, he wants a job on ABC News. Some kind of job on television," she theorized. "You know, Chris Christie seems to be trying to repair his image as a Trump supporter by going in the other direction because Trump made a fool out of him, You know, And who else is there again? Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley is doing pretty well. But she’s young, and she’s setting herself for 2028 or maybe beyond that. She’s very young."
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is averaging at around 58.5% with likely Republican voters, while in a distant second place, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sits 44.1 points behind at 14.4%. Haley is in third place at 9% and Ramaswamy currently holds fourth place at 4.7%.
All other candidates still in the race are polling at 2% or less.
In a head-to-head battle between both party's likely candidates, Trump is beating President Joe Biden by just 1%, within the margin of error. When you only account for the two elderly politicians, polls only swing one or two points in either direction.
However, if you account for candidates running as third parties and independents, Biden actually leads with 5 points ahead of Trump, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eating into the conservative vote more than he does with liberals.
As OK! previously reported, Behar still believes that Hillary Clinton beat Trump in 2016, citing her disapproval of the Electoral College.
"I can't personally believe that this loser has so many people who still think he could make a decent president. He's been criminally charged with 91 counts," she said. "I mean, he basically has one foot in jail and the other on a banana peel, this guy. And they still say, 'Oh, we still like him.'"
"I don't want the impression to be made that I didn't accept the results that led the Trump administration to win," she clarified. "But I don't like the Electoral College."