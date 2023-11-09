The View's Joy Behar Believes Republican Debates Only Happen in Case Donald Trump 'Chokes on a Cheeseburger'

“They’re waiting for something to happen to Trump, then they might have a shot,” the 81-year-old talk show host continued. "They’re all there for a different reason, it seems, rather than running for president."

"You know, like Vivek … I think he wants a job on news, he wants a job on ABC News. Some kind of job on television," she theorized. "You know, Chris Christie seems to be trying to repair his image as a Trump supporter by going in the other direction because Trump made a fool out of him, You know, And who else is there again? Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley is doing pretty well. But she’s young, and she’s setting herself for 2028 or maybe beyond that. She’s very young."