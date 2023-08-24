Chris Christie Mocks 'Amateur' Vivek Ramaswamy, Likens Him to Barack Obama: 'Skinny Guy With an Odd Last Name'

Within the first 30 minutes of the Fox News program, both Mike Pence and Chris Christie took jabs at his lack of experience and even his appearance.

"Now it’s not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie," the former VP said. "We don’t need to bring in people with no experience."

"Now that everyone's got their mesmerized prepare slogans out of the way, we can actually have a real discussion now," Ramaswamy later replied to Pence's jab.