'Melania's Worst Nightmare Come True': Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump Skipping Out on GOP Debate

Source: mega
By:

Nov. 9 2023, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out how Donald Trump decided to skip the GOP debate on Wednesday, November 8, and instead, five hopefuls took the stage in Miami, Fla.: Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“It’s a who’s who of who has no chance to beat Donald Trump,” Kimmel said during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, referring to the five as “dopefuls” instead of hopefuls.

“But it is ridiculous to have these debates without the front-runner,” he noted. “You know things have gone sideways when you’re watching something and you think, ‘God, I wish Donald Trump was there.’”

Source: mega

Melania Trump is rarely seen on the campaign trail.

The comedian then aired a clip of Trump debating himself.

“That’s like Melania’s worst nightmare come true,” Kimmel said of the spoof video.

Source: mega

Donald Trump lashed out about the debate he skipped.

During his own speech in Florida, Trump slammed the event.

“They’re not watchable,” he said. “You know, the last debate was the lowest-rated debate in the history of politics, so therefore do you think we did the right thing by not participating?”

As OK! previously reported, Trump, who has been indicted four times this year, brought up his legal woes to his supporters.

“They indicted me! Can you believe?” the 77-year-old said. “My father and mother are looking down. ‘Son, how did that happen? We’re so proud of you, son. How did that happen?'”

Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel joked about Donald Trump skipping the debate on November 8.

Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel frequently makes fun of Donald Trump on his show.

He then continued to blame others for being put in the position he's in.

"This is a political indictment. This was a Biden indictment. Even that stupid trial going on in New York, which has been totally discredited. Everybody’s been discredited. That all comes out of the White House. That’s to discourage people from voting. That’s to hurt us. The only difference is we have a big voice, we’re a very big voice. This is the greatest movement in the history of politics, and we have a great voice, and we’re not going to let them get away with it," he fumed.

He added, "Every time I’m indicted, I consider it a great badge of honor because I’m being indicted for you. Thanks a lot, everybody. I appreciate it. I’m being indicted for you, and never forget our enemies want to take away my freedom because I will never, ever, ever let them take away your freedom. I won’t let it happen. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. I will never let them do it, and in the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I just happen to be standing in their way, and that’s true. That’s true."

