Sarcastic Joy Behar Rolls Her Eyes on 'The View' Over Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Drama: 'Hate to See Beautiful Millionaires Fight'
Jan. 22 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Not every co-host of The View was interested in the ongoing drama between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.
The hot topic was brought up on the Thursday, January 22, episode of the show, with Whoopi Goldberg prefacing, "Sit down — I'm only gonna say this once." She then explained how due to the actress' lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, Swift's texts hinting at tension with Lively were exposed to the public.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Found Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Issues 'Relatable'
Alyssa Farah Griffin found their text exchange — in which the mom-of-four admitted to the singer that she "felt like a bad friend" since she was consumed with her lawsuit — "relatable," as people sometimes don't realize they've "alienated" a pal amid personal problems.
Goldberg made a joke about Griffin's passionate response on the ordeal, with the pregnant star declaring, "I'm going to fill you in and make you care!"
Joy Behar Rolled Her Eyes Over the Drama
Sara Haines agreed, while Goldberg sulked and looked off camera.
Joy Behar was bored by the topic, sarcastically quipping while rolling her eyes, "I hate too see two beautiful multimillionaires fight... I don’t find this topic relatable at all, do you?"
Joy Behar Belts Out a Taylor Swift Song
Sunny Hostin chimed in to say, "The only thing that I thought was interesting was Taylor Swift, who is probably one of the most famous women in the world, is relatable in the sense that she's like, 'You know what, you’ve been too much and it’s caused a difference, and I just want my friend back. I just want you to be normal again.'"
As Hostin finished up her sentence, Behar jumped in to sing a line from one of the Grammy winner's tunes, belting out, "And we're never, ever, ever getting back together!"
Behar's co-hosts laughed and commended her for the perfectly timed joke. "I'm so impressed with you!" one of her costars raved.
Inside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle
As OK! reported, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and accused him of running a smear campaign against her, prompting him to countersue, claiming she was the one who tried to ruin his reputation.
He also alleged that the Betty Buzz founder tried to use her friendship with the musician to get her way in regard to making changes in the movie, which Baldoni was the director of.
At some point, Lively texted Swift and admitted she "felt like a bad friend lately" as the legal issues heated up.
The "Karma" singer admitted the actress was "not wrong" to feel that way but also insisted it wasn't a huge deal.
"I think I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me," the pop star continued. "Yes, there has been a lot of Justin stuff but I've been through things like this before and I know how all consuming it is."
"I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few... it's felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees," Swift explained. "It feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you've been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself."