Blake Lively's Explosive Messages Exposed Amid 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni

Ben Affleck

Source: MEGA Additional materials in the Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni's case include text messages, emails and other communications involving other celebrities.

Ben Affleck's name became entangled in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama. The court documents unsealed on January 20 alleged Lively once sent an email to the Good Will Hunting star to seek his input on revisions she made to the film adaptation. "I'm writing with a zero pressure ask. I've just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I've ever had on a movie. The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It's like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The Room … Room also works though," she allegedly wrote. Lively reportedly told Affleck she ended up "rewriting and restructuring the entire script" and "having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown 'director'/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center." "Yes that's all the same person. oh and did I mention he and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult," she added, in part. She told Affleck — who was still married to Jennifer Lopez at the time — she was a fan of his then-wife, so it would be an "honor" to have their ideas. The Peal Harbor star reportedly did not reply.

Colleen Hoover

Source: @colleenhoover/Instagram Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover also found herself in the middle of Lively and Baldoni's legal showdown. In the unsealed documents, Hoover and her friend Taryn Fisher had a group chat with the Gossip Girl actress, where they discussed Baldoni's viral proposal video to his wife, Emily, in June 2024. They quipped that the clip inspired It Starts With Us, the sequel to It Ends With Us. Based on the documents, Lively agreed when Fisher called Baldoni a "sociopath." In another text message, the mom-of-four spoke candidly about her experience on the set, noting she had given Baldoni "EVERY opportunity to make it better." "And he just keeps behaving like a rabid pig," she added. Hoover, who reportedly felt bad for Baldoni, responded, "I can guarantee you he hasn't felt an ounce of guilt. He's too busy playing victim while you work your a-- off to make a better movie that he gets credit for." This echoed the text message the Regretting You author sent to Lively about Baldoni wanting to credit himself three times on the movie poster. "Honestly, it should just be you on the poster. Things like this make me so angry, especially when it's men," Hoover allegedly told Lively. Then, in July 2024, the 46-year-old writer wrote a letter to Sony about the issues happening on the set of It Ends With Us. "Am I going to be comfortable if Justin is there? No, things are beyond uncomfortable at this point. But my comfort isn't my priority," she allegedly wrote, in part.

Isabela Ferrer

Source: MEGA Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends With Us' costar of sexual harassment and retaliation.

The 181-page documents also included a transcript of Isabela Ferrer's deposition, in which she admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" when Baldoni allegedly called one of her intimate scenes "hot." "It felt out of place and strange to hear about a scene, especially a scene that is meant to be a PG scene about two young teenagers having a very innocent experience intimately," said Ferrer. "It felt out of place to hear my director say that as a personal thing to me and my costar." Ferrer recalled the It Ends With Us scene in which her character was making cookies in her kitchen with Alex Neustaedter's young Atlas. "Justin offered that I lick the cookie dough off of the spoon and look up at my costar in a way that deemed to me kind of inappropriate given the context of the scene," she explained. "It didn't make sense to me in the scene that we were filming that my character would do that kind of thing given that she was 16 and in high school."

Jenny Slate

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni previously filed a $400 million countersuit, which was dismissed in June 2025.

Among the most shocking texts were from Jenny Slate, who has previously confirmed she had on-set issues with Baldoni and Wayfarer producer Jamey Heath. "[It Ends With Us] has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way," she said in one message. "Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist.' Honestly I have no words to describe what a fraud he is." Slate also called Baldoni the "biggest clown" and the "most intense narcissist" in another text. In a message she sent to her former agent in May 2023 amid the production, Slate expressed that things had been "really intense for a few reasons." "It's like fascinating and also so s-----. Justin and Jamey are truly unfit. I'm not scared or anything, just repulsed and deeply irritated, and I know Blake is experiencing that on a much more serious level," Slate allegedly shared. "I feel like it's about to get really bad and I'm not sure what Blake's limit is but she's really taken a lot of c--- from them, like crazy s---, and I'm not kidding when I tell you that Justin and Jamey freak me out. Like they tell really weird lies and Justin is astoundingly wrongheaded."

Matt Damon

Source: MEGA The trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, created a group chat with Matt Damon and his wife, producer Luciana Barroso. In the messages where he asked the couple to review Lively's scenes, the Deadpool actor allegedly called Baldoni a "malignantly vein, sociopathic FAUXminist" who had "almost no sense of boundaries or shame." "One day, we'll make a movie about the movie. And we can't wait to tell you all about it. The stories are already finding their place in the pantheon of legendary Hollywood Insanity," he added.

Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA A representative for Taylor Swift denied any involvement in 'It Ends With Us.'

Taylor Swift's name also appeared multiple times in the documents after her alleged text messages with Lively were unsealed. In one text, the "right where you left me" singer called Baldoni a "b----" who's "gotten out of his tiny violin." "This is so disgusting, and I hate that he's clever about this s---," she wrote in a text. Swift also told her pal she would "do anything for her" when Lively asked her to endorse a revised version of the script she had proposed, without having to read it herself. Another text exchange showed Swift and Lively seemingly addressing their strained friendship amid the legal drama. "I feel distanced from you even more than we are geographically. And I know you feel attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons so you're feeling like you have to overly explain things or be overly nice or whatever but. It's me! That's just caused a little distance. And you don't need to apologize. Just come back please," part of the singer-songwriter's text read.

The Producer's Guild of America

Source: MEGA Blake Lively reportedly asked several members of the crew to support her by submitting their own letters.