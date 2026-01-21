or
Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Her 'Tiny Violin' Text Proves Her Song 'Cancelled' Is About Blake Lively

Photo of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer's newly leaked 'tiny violin' text message proves that her 2024 song 'Cancelled' is about gal pal Blake Lively.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift's moody ballad "Cancelled" is speculated to be about close gal pal Blake Lively, and now fans are more convinced than ever.

In the song, Swift, 36, sings about how she "likes her friends canceled," a lyric many have linked to the Gossip Girl actress, 38, amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

'Tiny Violin' Was Mentioned in Blake Lively's Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Photo of The 'tiny violin' reference was revealed in newly unsealed evidence in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

The 'tiny violin' reference was revealed in newly unsealed evidence in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

"Did you make a joke only a man could? / Were you just too smug for your own good?" Swift sings. "Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight? / Baby, that all ends tonight."

The "tiny violin" reference appeared in newly unsealed evidence released on January 20 amid Lively's December 2024 lawsuit, accusing Baldoni, 41, and others at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation.

“I think this b---- knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin,” Swift allegedly wrote in an early December 2024 text message exchange.

Taylor Swift Allegedly Endorsed 'It End With Us' Rewrite

Photo of Taylor Swift reportedly endorsed an 'It Ends With Us' script rewrite.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift reportedly endorsed an 'It Ends With Us' script rewrite.

Another text from Swift – who has been mentioned multiple times throughout the lawsuit – allegedly read, "If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that’s your ally not his.”

A separate exchange saw Swift traveling to Lively's home to endorse her friend's rewrite of the It Ends With US script, with her allegedly replying, "I’ll do anything for you!!”

Justin Baldoni Filed a Countersuit

Photo of Justin Baldoni filed a countersuit against Blake Lively weeks after her filing.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni filed a countersuit against Blake Lively weeks after her filing.

The Jane the Virgin star denied the allegations and filed his own $400 million countersuit in January 2025 against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, citing defamation and extortion. Baldoni's lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in June 2025.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Feedman, said that the case being tossed out was "unfair," adding that his client was "waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Are Headed to Court in May

Photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to go to court in May.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to go to court in May.

"I think that he's a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about," the attorney told TMZ at the time. "He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way. ... He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."

Lively's case against her former costar was previously scheduled to go to trial in March, but has since been postponed until May.

