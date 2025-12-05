or
Justin Baldoni's Graphic Confession: Actor Told 'It Ends With Us' Costar Blake Lively He Was Circumcised, Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Reveals

Split photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: mega

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's court date is set for March 2026.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Updated 7:24 p.m. ET

Justin Baldoni shared a TMI fact about his genitalia before It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively even signed on for the 2024 flick.

In a new report about the actor's deposition for their upcoming lawsuit, he admitted he told the mom-of-four he was circumcised during a chat in the New York City home she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. At the time, Lively was still pregnant with the duo's fourth child, son Olin.

Justin Baldoni's Inappropriate Confession

Photo of Justin Baldoni admitted he told costar Blake Lively he was circumcised.
Source: mega

Justin Baldoni admitted he told costar Blake Lively he was circumcised.

In paperwork filed on Thursday, December 4, the actress' lawyer Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni, "Among other things, you discussed whether Ms. Lively’s baby would be circumcised, right?"

"Yes," replied the Jane the Virgin alum, to which the attorney questioned, "Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?"

Baldoni once again said, "Yes."

Photo of Baldoni admitted the mom-of-four never asked him if he was circumcised when he made the reveal.
Source: mega

Baldoni admitted the mom-of-four never asked him if he was circumcised when he made the reveal.

Gottlieb asked Baldoni why he shared the personal information with the Gossip Girl lead, but he reportedly didn't give a clear response. However, he did confess that Lively never "directly" asked him if he had the procedure done.

Baldoni noted Reynolds "was in and out of the conversation" and there were "people all around" them during the chat, including assistants and house staff.

When the lawyer bluntly questioned the dad-of-two if he ever talked about being circumcised with other colleagues, he spilled, "I don’t talk about my genitalia, so no."

Inside the Costars' Legal Battle

Photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni both filed lawsuits against the other.
Source: mega

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni both filed lawsuits against the other.

As OK! reported, the two costars have been at war for over a year, as Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. He countered by claiming the Betty Buzzy founder was the one trying to ruin his reputation, and he also denied the sexual harassment allegations.

In addition, Baldoni filed a lawsuit against the New York Times over their story about the scandal, but it was dismissed.

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Has Surfaced

Photo of In a behind-the-scenes clip, Baldoni told a costar he 'missed the sexual harassment training.'
Source: mega

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Baldoni told a costar he 'missed the sexual harassment training.'

Various behind-the-scenes videos have surfaced since the scandal broke — and they've painted both of the stars in a negative light.

In one clip, Baldoni — who both starred in and directed the drama — joked about missing "sexual harassment training."

Baldoni was heard telling his onscreen love interest that her character's bulky clothing was "pretty hot." He then informed his costar she had something in his teeth and said something else that couldn't be deciphered.

He proceeded to turn to their costar Jenny Slate to tell her, "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training."

Other footage revealed Lively tried to improvise an unscripted kiss with Baldoni in a deleted scene.

