Justin Baldoni's Graphic Confession: Actor Told 'It Ends With Us' Costar Blake Lively He Was Circumcised, Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni shared a TMI fact about his genitalia before It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively even signed on for the 2024 flick. In a new report about the actor's deposition for their upcoming lawsuit, he admitted he told the mom-of-four he was circumcised during a chat in the New York City home she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. At the time, Lively was still pregnant with the duo's fourth child, son Olin.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni's Inappropriate Confession

Source: mega Justin Baldoni admitted he told costar Blake Lively he was circumcised.

In paperwork filed on Thursday, December 4, the actress' lawyer Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni, "Among other things, you discussed whether Ms. Lively’s baby would be circumcised, right?" "Yes," replied the Jane the Virgin alum, to which the attorney questioned, "Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?" Baldoni once again said, "Yes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Baldoni admitted the mom-of-four never asked him if he was circumcised when he made the reveal.

Gottlieb asked Baldoni why he shared the personal information with the Gossip Girl lead, but he reportedly didn't give a clear response. However, he did confess that Lively never "directly" asked him if he had the procedure done. Baldoni noted Reynolds "was in and out of the conversation" and there were "people all around" them during the chat, including assistants and house staff. When the lawyer bluntly questioned the dad-of-two if he ever talked about being circumcised with other colleagues, he spilled, "I don’t talk about my genitalia, so no."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Costars' Legal Battle

Source: mega Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni both filed lawsuits against the other.

As OK! reported, the two costars have been at war for over a year, as Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. He countered by claiming the Betty Buzzy founder was the one trying to ruin his reputation, and he also denied the sexual harassment allegations. In addition, Baldoni filed a lawsuit against the New York Times over their story about the scandal, but it was dismissed.

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Has Surfaced

Source: mega In a behind-the-scenes clip, Baldoni told a costar he 'missed the sexual harassment training.'