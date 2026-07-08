Joy Behar Scoffs at 'The View' Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin for Highlighting Her Age in Chat About Mitch McConnell's Health

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Joy Behar playfully took a jab at costar Alyssa Farah Griffin on the Wednesday, July 8, episode of The View. On the show, the co-hosts were discussing the mystery surrounding Mitch McConnell's hospitalization, as there have been varying rumors about his condition after being found unconscious on June 14.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out Joy Behar's Age

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin referenced Joy Behar being the oldest at the table while talking about government employee age limits.

The situation sparked the ladies to talk about age limits in the senate. "I do think as a country, because this keeps being an issue, we have to find a way to have a conversation about the age and health of some of our aging members of the senate and our government, without people just shouting ageism and trying to shut it down," Griffin, 37, expressed. "I don’t believe in age-capping who’s in elected office," the new mom continued. "Our own Joy Behar is an example: Everyone ages differently. She’s as beautiful as can be."

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'You Look Amazing!'

Source: @theview/youtube Joy Behar smiled and called Alyssa Farah Griffin a 'bia---' for her comments.

Behar, 83, gave Griffin a look, prompting Griffin to insist she was saying something positive about the comedian. "No, you look amazing, you’re sharp as h---. Not everyone is like that!" Griffin insisted. After taking a pause, Behar uttered, "Bia---," prompting everyone to laugh. "It was a compliment!" Griffin declared. "Okay, my point being, everyone ages different. I don’t think it should be a number."

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Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin said the actress is still 'sharp' at her age.

The women also agreed that since some of 84-year-old McConnell's allies have claimed they talked with him for nearly 20 minutes, he needs to talk on camera with at least one reporter to dispel rumors he's in a coma or "brain dead." "A lot of people on both sides of the aisle are saying, ‘What the h---? We need more transparency with that.’ I mean, don’t they need to make things crystal clear?" questioned Whoopi Goldberg, 70. "Why don’t they just FaceTime him? And if you don’t know how to FaceTime, get somebody young to show you what they do, because that would shut everybody up if you send in the FaceTime of him."

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Source: mega Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14 after being found unconscious.

Sunny Hostin, 57, admitted she's "uncomfortable when we’re asking for medical information." "It’s generally private under HIPAA and things like that. But these are public figures," she noted. "This is someone that was voted in by Kentuckians, and I do think that they deserve transparency."

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Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' co-hosts said there should be more transparency about Mitch McConnell's health woes.