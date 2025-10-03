Joy Behar Shades Glen Powell on 'The View' for Making Her 'Look Like the Loser of the Table'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Glen Powell and Eli Manning seemed to leave Joy Behar high and dry when they appeared on the Friday, October 3, episode of The View.
Like all guests, the Chad Powers stars came out to the set and greeted the co-hosts with handshakes or hugs, though they noticeably didn't say hello to the comedian, prompting her to call out Powell.
Did Glen Powell Snub Joy Behar?
"If you’re wondering why they didn’t shake my hand or kiss me..." Behar began to explain before the Anyone But You lead interjected to note, "I got to see you backstage! We did it backstage."
"Yeah, we did. But they don’t know that," Behar pointed out. "Make me look like the loser of the table. How dare you!"
"Hold on, Joy," Powell replied, as he got out of his seat and walked over to give her an embrace. "Let's finish the job."
During their chat about their new Hulu show, in which Powell plays a former college quarterback who attempts a comeback in the major leagues, he admitted that Manning was worried about his football skills.
"Eli and Peyton [Manning] sort of broke down my entire throwing arm, especially after they saw me in Top Gun: Maverick. There’s like a dog fight football in Top Gun: Maverick and the first thing Eli said was, ‘You can play Chad but we got to work on your throw. Like Top Gun: Maverick, it didn’t look so good,'" the Hollywood hunk recalled.
Glen Powell Jokes About His Football Skills
The actor told Eli at the time, "You’ve never thrown a ball covered in coconut oil. Top Gun: Maverick is all about the flexing."
Sara Haines noted in agreement of the action flick, "It’s not really about the football. As a fan, I can say that’s not why we’re watching."
"I saw there was potential in the throwing. Once he explained the coconut oil, I said okay now that makes more sense," the New York Giants alum shared. "There’s definitely some athletic ability here, just got to fine tune some things."
