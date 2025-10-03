or
Joy Behar Shades Glen Powell on 'The View' for Making Her 'Look Like the Loser of the Table'

Glen Powell got out of his seat to give Joy Behar a hug on 'The View.'

Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Glen Powell and Eli Manning seemed to leave Joy Behar high and dry when they appeared on the Friday, October 3, episode of The View.

Like all guests, the Chad Powers stars came out to the set and greeted the co-hosts with handshakes or hugs, though they noticeably didn't say hello to the comedian, prompting her to call out Powell.

Did Glen Powell Snub Joy Behar?

Photo of Glen Powell didn't greet Joy Behar on 'The View' because they met beforehand backstage.
Source: @theview/x

Glen Powell didn't greet Joy Behar on 'The View' because they met beforehand backstage.

"If you’re wondering why they didn’t shake my hand or kiss me..." Behar began to explain before the Anyone But You lead interjected to note, "I got to see you backstage! We did it backstage."

"Yeah, we did. But they don’t know that," Behar pointed out. "Make me look like the loser of the table. How dare you!"

"Hold on, Joy," Powell replied, as he got out of his seat and walked over to give her an embrace. "Let's finish the job."

Photo of The comedian joked the movie star made her look like 'a loser,' prompting him to give her another hug.
Source: @theview/x

The comedian joked the movie star made her look like 'a loser,' prompting him to give her another hug.

During their chat about their new Hulu show, in which Powell plays a former college quarterback who attempts a comeback in the major leagues, he admitted that Manning was worried about his football skills.

"Eli and Peyton [Manning] sort of broke down my entire throwing arm, especially after they saw me in Top Gun: Maverick. There’s like a dog fight football in Top Gun: Maverick and the first thing Eli said was, ‘You can play Chad but we got to work on your throw. Like Top Gun: Maverick, it didn’t look so good,'" the Hollywood hunk recalled.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell Jokes About His Football Skills

Photo of Sara Haines admitted she enjoyed watching the shirtless beach football scene in 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines admitted she enjoyed watching the shirtless beach football scene in 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

The actor told Eli at the time, "You’ve never thrown a ball covered in coconut oil. Top Gun: Maverick is all about the flexing."

Sara Haines noted in agreement of the action flick, "It’s not really about the football. As a fan, I can say that’s not why we’re watching."

"I saw there was potential in the throwing. Once he explained the coconut oil, I said okay now that makes more sense," the New York Giants alum shared. "There’s definitely some athletic ability here, just got to fine tune some things."

As OK! reported, the co-hosts of the ABC show were allegedly asked to tone down their controversial chats in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's temporary suspension.

"They know the writing is on the wall," an insider informed a publication. "If the late-night guys can be taken down, daytime isn’t untouchable. ABC doesn’t want — or need — another political controversy."

However, the source alleged Whoopi Goldberg isn't worried by the whispers: "She’s got her EGOT, she’s got her money, she’ll say what she wants. She’s untouchable and she knows it."

