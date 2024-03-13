'I Have So Much Dirt on Her': Billy Baldwin Hits Back at 'Unprofessional' Sharon Stone for 'Sliver' Movie Producer Claims
Billy Baldwin is setting the record straight about Sharon Stone’s recent claims.
After the actress — who played opposite the Fair Game actor in the 1993 film Sliver — alleged the movie’s producer Robert Evans asked her to have intercourse with Baldwin to help with his delivery on camera, Baldwin took aim at the 66-year-old actress.
“Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” the 61-year-old brother began.
“Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin???’” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, March 12.
He continued: “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him [to] allow me to choreograph the final s-- scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend.”
“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun,” he threatened.
Stone has yet to address Baldwin’s shocking reaction to her story, which she originally wrote about in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice — though at the time, she did not name the individuals involved.
The angry tweet came after the Casino star spoke about the alleged incident on the Monday, March 11, episode of the “Louis Theroux” podcast.
“[Evans was] running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem,” Stone shared.
She also recounted how she complained to producers about Baldwin getting the role instead of Michael Douglas.
“I didn’t have to f--- Michael Douglas,” she said. “Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.”