'I'm Glad He's Dead': Sharon Stone Felt 'Rage' After Plastic Surgeon Gave Her Bigger Implants Than Discussed
Sharon Stone experienced quite a handful of medical scares and mishaps.
In a new interview, the actress opened up about when she had large benign tumors removed from her chest — but what followed the procedure was something she never could have predicted.
After healing from the surgery, the Basic Instinct lead, 65, went to see someone about getting implants and reconstructive surgery. Stone wound up going under the knife, but when she woke up, her chest was larger than ever before.
"We decided that it would fit better," her doctor told her of why he gave her bigger enhancements than discussed, noting he wanted to make her look more proportional.
"I was standing there deciding if my fist would look good in his teeth," the mom-of-three recalled. "I had rage for him."
"I’m glad he’s dead," Stone confessed.
Unfortunately, the movie star hit another bump in the road soon after, as she endured a stroke and brain bleeding — which also took a toll on her career.
"I sometimes was forgetting lines, and I would just say that I was in menopause," the blonde beauty confessed. "I didn’t say, ‘My brain is still healing.’ I never wanted anyone to think I had any kind of disability. All I did was sleep and work."
The Oscar nominee touched on how movie offers dried up following her medical complications at the The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices luncheon in 2023.
"I, too, am a person that has a diversity issue. I had a stroke in 2001, I had a 1 percent chance of survival, I had a 9-day brain bleed," she began her speech.
"I recovered for 7 years, and I haven’t had jobs since," Stone noted. "When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me — I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life."
"Diversity can mean more than one thing," she pointed out. "Diversity can be an injury, diversity can be the color of your skin, diversity can mean standing up for yourself. If you are diverse, you must demand a position in this business."
Stone has been able to reboot her resume over the past several years, securing a main role in Netflix's Ratched and a guest spot on The Flight Attendant.
