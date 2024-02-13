'I'm Glad He's Dead': Sharon Stone Felt 'Rage' After Plastic Surgeon Gave Her Bigger Implants Than Discussed

"I was standing there deciding if my fist would look good in his teeth," the mom-of-three recalled. "I had rage for him."

"I’m glad he’s dead," Stone confessed.

Unfortunately, the movie star hit another bump in the road soon after, as she endured a stroke and brain bleeding — which also took a toll on her career.

"I sometimes was forgetting lines, and I would just say that I was in menopause," the blonde beauty confessed. "I didn’t say, ‘My brain is still healing.’ I never wanted anyone to think I had any kind of disability. All I did was sleep and work."