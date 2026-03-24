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Snubbed! Joy Behar Skips Interviewing Carrie Underwood on 'The View' 1 Year After Dissing Singer for Performing at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Composite photo of Carrie Underwood, Joy Behar and 'The View' cast
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar didn't approve of Carrie Underwood performing at the inauguration.

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March 24 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar was noticeably absent when Carrie Underwood appeared on the Tuesday, March 24, episode of The View — an appearance that came one year after the comedian criticized the singer for performing at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Underwood was joined on the talk show by American Idol costars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

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Joy Behar and Sara Haines Skip Carrie Underwood Interview

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Photo of Joy Behar and Sara Haines appeared on every segment except for Carrie Underwood's interview.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar and Sara Haines appeared on every segment except for Carrie Underwood's interview.

Sara Haines also wasn't there for the interview, leaving Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Abby Huntsman to ask the trio of singers questions.

A report revealed Behar and Haines' temporary absence was just a "production decision" to make more room at the table since they were having three stars interviewed at the same time.

Haines and Behar were at the table before Underwood's appearance and returned for the last segment of the episode.

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What Did Joy Behar Say About the Singer's Inauguration Performance?

Photo of Joy Behar criticized the 'American Idol' winner for 'normalizing' Donald Trump.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar criticized the 'American Idol' winner for 'normalizing' Donald Trump.

As OK! reported, Behar wasn't content with the musician singing at the inauguration or the statement she made about accepting the gig.

"I would not normalize him. She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love our country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country in my opinion?" Behar questioned. "I don't understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which, I can say now every day."

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Photo of Carrie Underwood's inauguration performance didn't come up on the Tuesday, March 24, episode of 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Carrie Underwood's inauguration performance didn't come up on the Tuesday, March 24, episode of 'The View.'

"I would not be the person to say, 'Don't do it,' because I believe in free speech and everything about it," the actress continued. "I personally would not do it. No one's asked me, but that's another story."

At the time, Underwood said of singing "America the Beautiful" at the ceremony, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

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Whoopi Goldberg Said She 'Stands Behind' Carrie Underwood's Decision

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg said the country singer has 'the right' to do as she wants.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg said the country singer has 'the right' to do as she wants.

Before the inauguration, Goldberg — who is not a Trump supporter — refrained from bashing the "Before He Cheats" vocalist.

"I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support," the EGOT winner explained. "It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested in what I won't be watching. But that's just me."

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Photo of Elisabeth Hasselbeck slammed her former costar's words, telling her to 'simmer down.'
Source: @theview/x

Elisabeth Hasselbeck slammed her former costar's words, telling her to 'simmer down.'

Former The View star Elisabeth Hasselbeck ridiculed Behar for her remarks, declaring on social media that she needed to "simmer down."

"Joy — @carrieunderwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength," she added.

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